Week 2 Best Bets Preview

Rich: 5-0 season record (last week: 5-0)

Raymond: 4-0 season record (last week: 4-0)



All lines taken from the VI Consensus at VegasInsider.com Friday morning.



Sunday Night Football – Giants @ Cowboys (-3) – Total 42.5

Rich: Jason Garrett has a 9-6 career record versus the Giants as the Dallas head coach, but Dallas has covered in just seven of those games and just once when they were giving away fewer than four points. The lowly 42.5 game total says just about all you need to know about both of these offenses. The Cowboys have been on a horrible run offensively dating back to last season, scoring one offensive touchdown or fewer in six of their past nine games played and in three consecutive games dating back to last season. The Giants aren’t exactly an offensive powerhouse, but they at least have tangible talent you can highlight on that side of the football. While the 42.5 is far too low to latch onto (the under has hit only 47.6 percent of the time in games with a 42.5 or lower total since the league changed kicking rules in 2015), the under has actually hit in all four meetings between these teams since Dak Prescott took over with combined totals of 39, 17, 22, and 40. Both the point spread and game total are too thin to bet on, but if you forced my hand, I’d take the Giants and the points.



Raymond: This is actually the second-lowest total for a Cowboys, Giants matchup in the last ten years, which is not surprising considering how both teams struggled to score in the opener. The lowest total came in the last meeting, a Week 14 contest in New York. The under hit, but the Cowboys scored 30 with Dak Prescott notching his only good passing game during the back half of last season, and that Giants offense was considerably worse than the one traveling to Dallas this week. Neither team is likely to be an offensive juggernaut this season, and the Cowboys should have a strong defense. Even so, 42.5 seems low, so I would lean toward the over. As for the side, the three-point margin seems just about right, but divisional underdogs are an excellent bet early in the season. Since 2008, divisional dogs are 64-40-3 ATS in the first two weeks and 124-84-4 ATS in the first four weeks of the season. From week five on, they are just 335-370-17. Road dogs are not quite as impressive as those at home, so this is not an auto bet, but the Giants will be my pick’em side.



