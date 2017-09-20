Week 2 AFC Targets/Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy-relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Benjamin Watson (1, 8), Jeremy Maclin (4, 5), Breshad Perriman (4, 4), Javorius Allen (1, 6), Mike Wallace (1, 3), Terrance West (1, 2)

Carries: Javorius Allen (21, 14), Terrance West (19, 8)

RZ Targets: Javorius Allen (1, 2), Breshad Perriman (2, 0), Jeremy Maclin (1, 1)

RZ Carries: Terrance West (2, 2), Javorius Allen (1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Terrance West (1, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-37-0), Jimmy Smith (3-31-0, 1-8-0), Lardarius Webb (1-14-0, 5-117-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 1-3-0)

Observations: Terrance West's snap percentage was nearly cut in half as he went from 41 percent of the snaps in Week 1 to 22 percent in Week 2. Buck Allen out-snapped West 42 to 15, while seeing 30 percent of the Ravens’ offensive looks. Ben Watson and Jeremy Maclin led the Ravens with nine targets through two weeks. Mike Wallace has seen just four targets in two games and is being out-targeted by everyone with the exception of West and Nick Boyle.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (6, 7), Charles Clay (9, 3), Zay Jones (4, 6), Jordan Matthews (3, 3), Andre Holmes (1, 4), Mike Tolbert (1, 1)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (22, 12), Mike Tolbert (12, 3)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (3, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 0), Zay Jones (1, 0)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 0), Mike Tolbert (2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mike Tolbert (2, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (2-5-0, 4-35-0), Leonard Johnson (5-39-0, 4-33-0), Shareece Wright (1-2-0, 0), Tre'Davious White (2-30-0, 5-78-0)

Observations: The Bills’ offense struggled big time in this one, as they racked up just 176 yards of total offense and 107 passing yards. Tyrod Taylor attempted 25 passes, and it was the running back, LeSean McCoy who led them with seven targets. Followed by Zay Jones with six. None of the Bills skill-positions had more than 34 receiving yards. The offense is filtered through McCoy as he owns 40 percent of the offensive looks, the next closest non-running back is Charles Clay with 10 percent of their looks.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 8), Brandon LaFell (5, 7), Giovani Bernard (2, 4), Tyler Eifert (1, 4), Joe Mixon (3, 1), Jeremy Hill (1, 1)

Carries: Joe Mixon (8, 9), Giovani Bernard (7, 5), Jeremy Hill (6, 6), John Ross (0, 1)

RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 2), A.J. Green (2, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (1, 3), Giovani Bernard (2, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: None

Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 4-34-0), Darqueze Dennard (1-48-1, 2-16-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 2-13-0), William Jackson (3-25-0, 0)

Observations: The Bengals’ offense has been abysmal this season as 12 percent of their drives have gone for a score this season, while 24 percent of their drives have resulted in a turnover. Both are bottom-two marks among offenses. A.J. Green leads them with 27 percent target share through two weeks (18 targets), and the next closest is Brandon LaFell with 12 targets. Through two weeks their running back snap share has been Giovani Bernard 50 percent, Joe Mixon 30 percent, and Jeremy Hill 20 percent. Mixon has out-carried Bernard and Hill 17 to 12 through the first two weeks. The Bengals' running backs are in a poor spot on Sunday as they opened as eight-point underdogs against the Packers in Week 3, and they’re implied for just 18.25 points.

