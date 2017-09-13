Who were Week 1's biggest surprises? Plus: What's Adrian Peterson's future?

Welcome to the War Room, where Yahoo Sports’ football minds kick around the big topics of the week. Got a suggestion for a question? Hit us up right here. Today: Week 1 surprises, and the fate of Adrian Peterson. Onward!

Question 1: Which team was the biggest surprise to you, positive or negative, this week?

Anthony Sulla-Heffinger:

I have to say Cincinnati was the biggest surprise for me in Week 1. As an Andy Dalton truther, I badly want to believe that there is a slightly above-average quarterback in there somewhere, but that certainly wasn’t the case on Sunday. Dalton played about as bad of a game as humanly possible at home, against a division rival. A.J. Green had as many catches as Dalton had turnovers, that’s how bad it was. Also, after garnering massive hype this preseason, rookie Joe Mixon laid an absolute egg, racking up 24 yards on 11 touches and making fantasy owners regret buying in so heavily so early (I was one). I didn’t expect the Bengals to compete for a Super Bowl but this was an even worse performance than the Jets, and whoever their quarterback is, compiled.

Shalise Manza Young:

Anthony laid out a great case for the Bengals (Andy Dalton was named Class Clown in our first NFL weekly superlatives on Monday), but the Patriots were certainly a surprise. For all the talk about the offense this offseason, other than signing Stephon Gilmore, they didn’t do much to bolster the defense. Then Rob Ninkovich and his versatility, stability and leadership retired, the Kony Ealy trade was a failure, and you had more subtraction than addition. To see New England up 27-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, at home, and give up three fourth-quarter touchdowns, was a shock. I’m not one to throw around that word, because there isn’t a lot left these days, especially in the NFL, that’s shocking. But when you consider that since New England started playing at Gillette Stadium in 2002, the Patriots were 81-0 there when leading at halftime and in home games since 2001, they were 102-1 when leading by 10 points at any point in the game, and it puts into perspective just how surprising their collapse was.

Frank Schwab:

The answer has to be the Patriots, but since Shalise made that case very well, I’ll say it was how bad the Giants offense looked. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised, since the Giants’ offense was bad last season too, but the depths to which it sank on Sunday night shocked me. Halfway through the first quarter everyone knew the game was over. That’s how incompetent the Giants offense was. Odell Beckham’s return will only lift that offense from pathetically awful to “Hey, at least we’re better than the Jets.”

Jordan Schultz:

Tennessee was pretty bad. The offensive line couldn’t protect Marcus Mariota, nor could it produce any running lanes for DeMarco Murray. I thought we would see more of Derrick Henry (six carries) as well, and it would behoove Mike Mularkey to get his second-year back more touches. Henry saw in an inexcusably low five carries, which cannot continue if the Titans hope to deliver on the high expectations of this season. In fact, the play-calling as a whole was not good enough, specifically on a third-and-goal sweep to Murray. Additionally, I know Mariota was under pressure, but he seemed to regress within that game. He looked shaky in the pocket, and he missed on too many routine throws. It’s just one game against a very talented Raiders defense, but Mariota has to be much better: Both in terms of his accuracy in the pocket and on the move.

Jay Busbee

All this negativity! Sure, plenty of teams gagged and stumbled this week, but there were a few highlights, starting with the first game of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty to be proud of, showing the Patriots what it’s like to blow a big lead. Tyreek Hill fulfilled all the on-field promise we saw last year, and I feel comfortable saying that Kareem Hunt, one game into his NFL career, is the truth. Add to that the gunslinger that’s somehow inhabited Alex Smith’s body, and you’ve got a team that not only will win games, but look like fun while doing so. That’s as big a surprise as I can imagine when it comes to the Chiefs.

Zach Pereles:

Man, what a difference a no-nonsense approach can make. The Jaguars are 1-0 for the first time since 2011, defeating the Texans in convincing style in Houston. Sure there are still obvious issues at quarterback, and losing Allen Robinson to a torn ACL is a major blow. But the Jaguars showed that they can overcome those issues with a ground-and-pound run-first approach led by Leonard Fournette. The Jags ran nearly twice as much as they threw (39 to 21) and though a 4.0 yards per carry average isn’t explosive, it did keep them on track. And a defense that showed promise at times last year delivered in a big way with three fumbles recovered (one returned for a score), an interception and 10 (!!!) sacks. The Jaguars out-Texaned the Texans at NRG and were the only team in the AFC South to tally a win. Maybe no ping pong really does help.

