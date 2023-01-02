The NFL announced changes to the Week 18 schedule.

The Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars games have moved to Saturday.

The AFC West matchup will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. After Jarrett Stidham‘s performance Sunday when he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in taking the 49ers to overtime, the game looks more appetizing.

The Chiefs remain alive for the top seed in the AFC.

The AFC South title will be decided Saturday night. The NFL moved the Titans-Jaguars to 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

The Titans have lost six in a row to allow the Jaguars a chance to win the division for the first time since 2017, which is the last time they reached the postseason.

The NFL will announce the times of the other Week 18 games on Monday. The other 14 games will be played next Sunday.

Week 18 schedule changes: Titans-Jaguars will decide AFC South title on Saturday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk