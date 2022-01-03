Week 18 schedule changes: Chargers-Raiders moves to Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced three schedule changes for Week 18.

The Chiefs and Broncos will move to 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Cowboys and Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday. Both games are on ESPN and ABC.

The Cowboys already have clinched the NFC East, and the Eagles secured a wild-card berth Sunday. The Chiefs still are playing for seeding, while the Broncos are eliminated.

The Chargers-Raiders game is moving to Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. That is a win-or-go-home game.

The other 13 games will be played Sunday afternoon. The league moved Seattle at Arizona, New Orleans at Atlanta, the Jets at Buffalo, San Francisco at the Rams, Carolina at Tampa Bay and New England at Miami to 4:25 p.m. ET. The other seven games Sunday remain at 1 p.m. ET.

