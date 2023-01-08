Week 18 Rooting Guide: Best outcomes for Eagles with playoffs set to begin

The Eagles are returning to Lincoln Financial Field for the final time this season when they host the Giants on CBS.

Philadelphia is hoping to have quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the expectation is that the Pro Bowler will lead a revamped offensive unit that’ll be without star right tackle, Lane Johnson.

The New York Giants (9-6-1) have clinched the 6th seed in the NFC and could look to rest key starters with the Wild Card round looming.

If you are interested in games with playoff implications, the Patriots vs. Bills is a must-watch while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

Here’s your Week 18 rooting guide ahead of Sunday.

NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand after Week 17 loss to the Saints

Philadelphia is still in a good position for the coveted No. 1 seed – they need to defeat the New York Giants in order to clinch the NFC East. An Eagles win over the Giants would secure both the division title, a first-round bye, AND a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

1. Philadelphia Eagles 13-3 • 1st NFC East — Clinched Playoffs

2. San Francisco 49ers 12-4 • 1st NFC West — Clinched Division

3. Minnesota Vikings 12-4 • 1st NFC North — Clinched Division

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-8 • 1st NFC South

5. Dallas Cowboys 12-4 • 2nd NFC East — Clinched Playoffs

6. New York Giants 9-6-1 • 3rd NFC East

7. Seattle Seahawks 8-8 • 2nd NFC West

8. Detroit Lions 8-8 • 2nd NFC North

9. Green Bay Packers 8-8 • 3rd NFC North

NFL Draft rooting guide

CBS: Patriots (8-8) @ Bills (12-3)

Buffalo would be the No. 2 seed in the AFC, while New England needs a win to make the postseason.

Root for the Patriots to be 9-8 and in the bottom half of the first round.

FOX: Jets (7-9) @ Dolphins (8-8)

The New York Jets have been mathematically eliminated and will look to sort out their quarterback situation.

If the Dolphins beat the Jets on Sunday and the Bills beat the Patriots, Miami will be the final wild card.

Root for the Jets to be 8-9 and away from the top 10.

FOX: Panthers (6-10) @ Saints (7-9)

Philadelphia owns New Orleans’ 2023 first-round pick and a Saints loss would give the Eagles a definite top 1o selection.

Root for Panthers

CBS: Browns (7-9) @ Steelers (8-8)

Cleveland has been mathematically eliminated and will look to get Deshaun Watson one more start this season after serving a lengthy suspension.

The Browns’ pick is owed to Houston and is currently outside the top 11.

Root for Cleveland

FOX: Buccaneers (8-8) @ Falcons (6-10)

Philadelphia owns the Saints’ pick and could potentially move up into the top 8 with a Falcons win.

Root for Falcons.

NFL playoffs rooting guide

CBS: Ravens (10-6) @ Bengals (11-4)

Root for the Ravens

FOX: Cowboys (12-4) @ Commanders (7-8-1)

For Dallas, they’ll win the NFC East if they defeat Washington and the Eagles lose. The Cowboys will be the No. 1 seed if they win and both the Eagles and 49ers lose.

Root for Commanders

FOX: Rams (5-11) @ Seahawks (8-8)

There are no easy wins in the NFL, but from a postseason standpoint, Jalen Hurts facing the Seahawks in his second playoff game sounds better than the Packers or Lions.

Root for the Seahawks

FOX: Cardinals (4-12) @ 49ers (12-4)

The 49ers Will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win their finale and the Eagles lose.

Root for the Cardinals

NBC, UNIVERSO: Lions (8-8) @ Packers (8-8)

The Packers Just need to beat the Lions in the finale and they’re in the playoffs. For Detroit, they’ll need to beat Green Bay and hope for a Seattle loss to the Rams.

Root for the Lions

Fox: Vikings (12-4) @ Bears (3-13)

Root for the Bears

