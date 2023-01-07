Week 18 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears (3-13) are battling the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to close out the 2022 season on a high note — and end a nine-game losing streak.
Chicago is coming off a 41-10 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, where they were outplayed and out-coached, lacking the effort that’s been evident in Matt Eberflus’ squad all year long. Now, they’ll face a Minnesota team competing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Bears are 6-point home underdogs against the Vikings, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
NFL.com
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Gregg Rosenthal – Vikings 27, Bears 13
It’s quietly been a down year for Dalvin Cook. Facing the Bears could be a much-needed confidence boost for the sixth-year back and his team heading into the playoffs. The only two-score win by the Vikings this year was in Week 1, and this is a great chance to bookend the season with easy victories. The Bears defense is getting pushed around, and Justin Fields’ absence removes any chance of Chicago putting up a fight. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft will be theirs with a loss and the following result …
ESPN
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Stephania Bell: Vikings
Matt Bowe: Vikings
Mike Clay: Vikings
Jeremy Fowler: No pick
Domonique Foxworth: Vikings
Dan Graziano: Vikings
Jason Reid: No pick
Laura Rutledge: No pick
Sam Wickersham: Vikings
CBS Sports
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Pete Prisco: Vikings
Jason La Canfora: Vikings
Will Brinson: Vikings
Jared Dubin: Vikings
Ryan Wilson: Vikings
John Breech: Vikings
Dave Richard: Vikings
Jamey Eisenberg: Vikings
MMQB
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Albert Breer: Vikings
Mitch Goldich: Vikings
Gary Gramling: Vikings
Conor Orr: Vikings
John Pluym: Vikings
Sporting News
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Vinnie Iyer – Vikings 30, Bears 24
The Vikings don’t have much on the line here as they probably will be the No. 3 seed behind the 49ers and NFC East champions no matter what. But they need a good tuneup for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and the offense. Their defense also can feel better about ripping into a weak attack around Justin Fields.
Athlon Sports
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Bryan Fischer: Vikings
Steven Lassan: Vikings
Mark Ross: Vikings
Ben Weinrib: Vikings
Bleacher Report
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Bleacher Report’s Week 18 picks:
Gary Davenport: Vikings
Greg Ivory: Bears
Kris Knox: Vikings
Maurice Moton: Vikings
Wes O’Donnell: Vikings
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bottom Line
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
According to NFL Pickwatch, 97% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Vikings on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Vikings: 29
Bears: 2