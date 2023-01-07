Week 18 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears (3-13) are battling the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to close out the 2022 season on a high note — and end a nine-game losing streak.

Chicago is coming off a 41-10 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, where they were outplayed and out-coached, lacking the effort that’s been evident in Matt Eberflus’ squad all year long. Now, they’ll face a Minnesota team competing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Bears are 6-point home underdogs against the Vikings, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Vikings 27, Bears 13

It’s quietly been a down year for Dalvin Cook. Facing the Bears could be a much-needed confidence boost for the sixth-year back and his team heading into the playoffs. The only two-score win by the Vikings this year was in Week 1, and this is a great chance to bookend the season with easy victories. The Bears defense is getting pushed around, and Justin Fields’ absence removes any chance of Chicago putting up a fight. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft will be theirs with a loss and the following result …

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 18 picks:

Stephania Bell: Vikings

Matt Bowe: Vikings

Mike Clay: Vikings

Jeremy Fowler: No pick

Domonique Foxworth: Vikings

Dan Graziano: Vikings

Jason Reid: No pick

Laura Rutledge: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Vikings

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 18 picks:

Pete Prisco: Vikings

Jason La Canfora: Vikings

Will Brinson: Vikings

Jared Dubin: Vikings

Ryan Wilson: Vikings

John Breech: Vikings

Dave Richard: Vikings

Jamey Eisenberg: Vikings

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 18 picks:

Albert Breer: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Gary Gramling: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer – Vikings 30, Bears 24

The Vikings don’t have much on the line here as they probably will be the No. 3 seed behind the 49ers and NFC East champions no matter what. But they need a good tuneup for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and the offense. Their defense also can feel better about ripping into a weak attack around Justin Fields.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 18 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Vikings

Steven Lassan: Vikings

Mark Ross: Vikings

Ben Weinrib: Vikings

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 18 picks:

Gary Davenport: Vikings

Greg Ivory: Bears

Kris Knox: Vikings

Maurice Moton: Vikings

Wes O’Donnell: Vikings

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Bottom Line

According to NFL Pickwatch, 97% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Vikings on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Vikings: 29

Bears: 2

