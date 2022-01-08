Week 18 picks against the spread and other betting picks

The final weekend of the NFL regular season has begun. There are 16 games on the schedule, so it is the last weekend to have all sorts of games to choose from to make your sports bets.

Below are my betting picks for all the games on the schedule. I pick the winners on the money line, the spread and my picks for the total.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps

Saturday games

Chiefs at Broncos

Money line: Chiefs (-650)

ATS: Broncos +10.5 (-115)

Total: Over 44.5 (-115)

Cowboys at Eagles

Money line: Cowboys (-230)

ATS: Cowboys -4.5 (-110)

Total: Over 43.5 (-108)

Sunday early games

Steelers at Ravens

Money line: Steelers (+180)

ATS: Steelers +4.5 (-110)

Total: Under 41.5 (-110)

Bengals at Browns

Money line: Browns (-280)

ATS: Bengals +6.5 (-117)

Total: Under 37.5 (-108)

Packers at Lions

Money line: Packers (-170)

ATS: Packers -3.5 (+100)

Total: Under 44.5 (-110)

Titans at Texans

Money line: Titans (-550)

ATS: Titans -10.5 (+100)

Total: Under 42.5 (-110)

Colts at Jaguars

Money line: Colts (-1400)

ATS: Jaguars +15.5 (-112)

Total: Under 43.5 (-105)

Bears at Vikings

Money line: Vikings (-250)

ATS: Vikings -5.5 (-112)

Total: Under 43.5 (-105)

Washington at Giants

Money line: Washington (-320)

ATS: Giants +6.5 (-105)

Total: Under 38.5 (-115)

Late Sunday games

Seahawks at Cardinals

Money line: Cardinals (-300)

ATS: Cardinals -6.5 (-115)

Total: Under 47.5 (-105)

Saints at Falcons

Money line: Falcons (+155)

ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-112)

Total: Over 39.5 (-117)

Jets at Bills

Money line: Bills (-1600)

ATS: Jets +15.5 (-108)

Total: Over 40.5 (-112)

49ers at Rams

Money line: 49ers (+175)

ATS: 49ers +4.5 (-110)

Total: Under 44.5 (-115)

Patriots at Dolphins

Money line: Dolphins (+225)

ATS: Dolphins +6.5 (-112)

Total: Over 39.5 (-112)

Panthers at Buccaneers

Money line: Buccaneers (-420)

ATS: Buccaneers -7.5 (-115)

Total: Under 41.5 (-108)

Sunday night game

Chargers at Raiders

Money line: Raiders (+133)

ATS: Raiders +3.5 (-125)

Total: Under 49.5 (-108)

