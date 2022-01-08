Week 18 picks against the spread and other betting picks
The final weekend of the NFL regular season has begun. There are 16 games on the schedule, so it is the last weekend to have all sorts of games to choose from to make your sports bets.
Below are my betting picks for all the games on the schedule. I pick the winners on the money line, the spread and my picks for the total.
All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook. You can see all my picks from this and previous weeks on Tallysight.
List
Saturday games
Chiefs at Broncos
Money line: Chiefs (-650)
ATS: Broncos +10.5 (-115)
Total: Over 44.5 (-115)
Cowboys at Eagles
Money line: Cowboys (-230)
ATS: Cowboys -4.5 (-110)
Total: Over 43.5 (-108)
Sunday early games
Steelers at Ravens
Money line: Steelers (+180)
ATS: Steelers +4.5 (-110)
Total: Under 41.5 (-110)
Bengals at Browns
Money line: Browns (-280)
ATS: Bengals +6.5 (-117)
Total: Under 37.5 (-108)
Packers at Lions
Money line: Packers (-170)
ATS: Packers -3.5 (+100)
Total: Under 44.5 (-110)
Titans at Texans
Money line: Titans (-550)
ATS: Titans -10.5 (+100)
Total: Under 42.5 (-110)
Colts at Jaguars
Money line: Colts (-1400)
ATS: Jaguars +15.5 (-112)
Total: Under 43.5 (-105)
Bears at Vikings
Money line: Vikings (-250)
ATS: Vikings -5.5 (-112)
Total: Under 43.5 (-105)
Washington at Giants
Money line: Washington (-320)
ATS: Giants +6.5 (-105)
Total: Under 38.5 (-115)
Late Sunday games
Seahawks at Cardinals
Money line: Cardinals (-300)
ATS: Cardinals -6.5 (-115)
Total: Under 47.5 (-105)
Saints at Falcons
Money line: Falcons (+155)
ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-112)
Total: Over 39.5 (-117)
Jets at Bills
Money line: Bills (-1600)
ATS: Jets +15.5 (-108)
Total: Over 40.5 (-112)
49ers at Rams
Money line: 49ers (+175)
ATS: 49ers +4.5 (-110)
Total: Under 44.5 (-115)
Patriots at Dolphins
Money line: Dolphins (+225)
ATS: Dolphins +6.5 (-112)
Total: Over 39.5 (-112)
Panthers at Buccaneers
Money line: Buccaneers (-420)
ATS: Buccaneers -7.5 (-115)
Total: Under 41.5 (-108)
Sunday night game
Chargers at Raiders
Money line: Raiders (+133)
ATS: Raiders +3.5 (-125)
Total: Under 49.5 (-108)
