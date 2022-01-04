Week 18 NFL power rankings have little confidence in the Saints
The New Orleans Saints are so close to reaching the postseason, but most Week 18 NFL power rankings don’t expect them to do well in the playoffs — if they even make the cut, needing a win and some help from the Los Angeles Rams to get there.
After seeing the Saints dismantle the Carolina Panthers behind a strong defensive effort, most prognosticators are more curious about what the Saints may do once their season is over rather than whether New Orleans could make some noise in the playoffs (to say nothing of a lack of interest in their regular season finale with the Atlanta Falcons, their heated rivals):
Touchdown Wire
Ranking: 19 (23)
Author: Nick Wojton
Author’s take:
“Business as usual for the Saints. Their defense looked like a masterclass unit against the Panthers in their 18-10 win. But it was only a one-touchdown difference despite how much better New Orleans looked on that side of the ball. The postseason is still alive for them heading into the finale, at least.”
USA Today
Ranking: 17 (19)
Author: Nate Davis
Author’s take:
“Speaking of the virus, DE Cam Jordan has 7½ sacks over the last three games since COVID forced him to miss the first contest of his 11-year career. Sure seems like he’s trying to will New Orleans into postseason to get that game back.”
ESPN
Ranking: 19 (18)
Author: Mike Triplett
Author’s take:
“Choosing the right quarterback in 2022 is obviously the top priority for a Saints team that has used five different QBs over the last calendar year. Jameis Winston probably remains the front-runner, but the Saints will consider all options — blockbuster and otherwise — because Winston is an unsigned free agent recovering from a torn ACL. Regardless of whom they choose, the Saints must surround their next QB with better pass catchers and a more complete offensive line. Injuries were a major factor in 2021. WR Michael Thomas missed the entire season, while linemen Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk and Andrus Peat missed ample time. Now the Saints will face some tough financial decisions about how many of those guys they can bring back in 2022, in addition to adding more reinforcements.”
NFL.com
Ranking: 16 (21)
Author: Dan Hanzus
Author’s take:
“The Saints are somehow still alive in the NFC playoff picture — a testament to great coaching and the fight of a decimated team that has battled through adversity. The defense again played the starring role against the Panthers, piling up seven sacks of Sam Darnold in an 18-10 win at the Superdome. The pass rush was led by Cam Jordan, who’s on a heater right now: The veteran had 3.5 sacks Sunday and has posted at least two sacks in three straight games. A win over the hated Falcons, coupled with a Niners loss to the Rams, puts New Orleans in the dance.”
Yahoo Sports
Ranking: 16
Author: Barry Werner
Author’s take:
“New Orleans is at .500, which is mighty impressive considering the team has done so without a quarterback. Sean Payton is one of the few coaches who could pull this off. Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons.”
SI.com
Ranking: 18
Author: Conor Orr
Author’s take:
“The Saints will miss the playoffs, but not without an impressive run from Sean Payton. One has to wonder how the future Hall of Fame coach will approach an offseason with more questions than answers. How does he refresh? Where is he in line for a veteran quarterback? How does that inform his next few moves?”
Bleacher Report
Ranking: 16 (20)
Author: NFL Staff
Author’s take:
“The New Orleans Saints just won’t die.
The Saints most assuredly did not win pretty Sunday. New Orleans managed just 73 yards on the ground and averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. Over their last three games, the Saints are averaging all of 10 points per game.
But the Saints figured out a way to win a game they had to, drawing praise from head coach Sean Payton in the process.
“When we hear people say must-win games, today was a must-win game,” Payton told reporters, crediting his players’ sense of urgency. “These guys understood it.”
Mind you, the Saints still face an uphill battle to make the postseason. In addition to beating the Atlanta Falcons next week, the Saints need the Rams to defeat the San Francisco 49ers. Neither scenario is especially unlikely.
Will the Saints make any noise in the postseason? No. But if this team can make the postseason tournament after starting no fewer than four quarterbacks this season (Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book), it may well be the best coaching job of Payton’s career.
And given another season sweep of Tampa, the last thing the fighting Tom Bradys want is to have to take on New Orleans in the Wild Card Round.”
