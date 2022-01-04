Week 18 NFL power rankings have little confidence in the Saints

“The New Orleans Saints just won’t die.

The Saints most assuredly did not win pretty Sunday. New Orleans managed just 73 yards on the ground and averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. Over their last three games, the Saints are averaging all of 10 points per game.

But the Saints figured out a way to win a game they had to, drawing praise from head coach Sean Payton in the process.

“When we hear people say must-win games, today was a must-win game,” Payton told reporters, crediting his players’ sense of urgency. “These guys understood it.”

Mind you, the Saints still face an uphill battle to make the postseason. In addition to beating the Atlanta Falcons next week, the Saints need the Rams to defeat the San Francisco 49ers. Neither scenario is especially unlikely.

Will the Saints make any noise in the postseason? No. But if this team can make the postseason tournament after starting no fewer than four quarterbacks this season (Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book), it may well be the best coaching job of Payton’s career.

And given another season sweep of Tampa, the last thing the fighting Tom Bradys want is to have to take on New Orleans in the Wild Card Round.”