Week 18 NFL observations to spin toward 2022's fantasy football season

The Indianapolis Colts entrusted their playoff hopes in their quarterback’s hands and catastrophe ensued. Even by the standards of the finest Wentz-ings, this was something special Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) scrambles as he is pursued by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. Photograph: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Just when you think everything is going right, along comes Carson Wentz. There was a wonky stat floating around on Sunday afternoon. It