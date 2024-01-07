Week 18 Inactives: Martin, Smith out as Hankins makes return
The Dallas Cowboys can secure the NFC East title with a win over Washington, but it’ll have to be done without two of its best up front. Starting left guard Tyler Smith is out after the plantar fascia tear he suffered in Week 17. TJ Bass took the first-team reps during the week and he’ll start at FedEx Field.
All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is also a surprise inactive after an illness has swept through Dallas yet again. That leaves a void in both guard spots for the Cowboys to work through on the road. The good news for Week 18 comes on the defensive front as Johnathan Hankins makes his return from a knee and ankle injury.
For the Washington Commanders, the biggest absence is two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. He’s been dealing with a knee injury, and Washington also put three players on IR during the week leading up. Cornerback Kendall Fuller was among that group. Starting safety Kam Curl is also inactive.
Cowboys-Commanders kicks off with a chance for Dallas to secure the divisional title at 3:25 p.m., televised on FOX. Here’s a look at the full list of inactives before the matchup.
RG Zack Martin
LG Tyler Smith
S Sheldrick Redwine
DL Junior Fehoko
CB Noah Igbinoghene
CB Eric Scott
Emergency third QB Trey Lance
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen
Commanders S Kam Curl
Remaining Commanders inactives
DE Andre Jones Jr.
OL Andrew Wylie
TE Cole Turner
Emergency third QB Jacoby Brissett