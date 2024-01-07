Week 18 Inactives: Martin, Smith out as Hankins makes return

The Dallas Cowboys can secure the NFC East title with a win over Washington, but it’ll have to be done without two of its best up front. Starting left guard Tyler Smith is out after the plantar fascia tear he suffered in Week 17. TJ Bass took the first-team reps during the week and he’ll start at FedEx Field.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is also a surprise inactive after an illness has swept through Dallas yet again. That leaves a void in both guard spots for the Cowboys to work through on the road. The good news for Week 18 comes on the defensive front as Johnathan Hankins makes his return from a knee and ankle injury.

For the Washington Commanders, the biggest absence is two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. He’s been dealing with a knee injury, and Washington also put three players on IR during the week leading up. Cornerback Kendall Fuller was among that group. Starting safety Kam Curl is also inactive.

Cowboys-Commanders kicks off with a chance for Dallas to secure the divisional title at 3:25 p.m., televised on FOX. Here’s a look at the full list of inactives before the matchup.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

RG Zack Martin

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 30: Guard Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

LG Tyler Smith

S Sheldrick Redwine

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (36) carries the ball during training camp drills at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DL Junior Fehoko

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) blocks a field goal attempt by New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) as cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (19) recovers the block during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Eric Scott

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (37) on the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Emergency third QB Trey Lance

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (15) jogs off of the field during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen

Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders S Kam Curl

Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Commanders inactives

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire