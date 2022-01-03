Week 18 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Priority adds for those still chasing championships

For some unknowable reason, a small percentage of you are involved in fantasy leagues in which championships are settled in the NFL's most frustratingly random week. We don't recommend it or endorse it, but we do (grudgingly) recognize that it happens. For you, we offer a few waiver dart throws for Week 18.

Below you'll find a collection of potential pickups, all available in a majority of Yahoo leagues.

Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team (25% rostered)

Antonio Gibson has battled through a hip injury, turf toe and a stress fracture in his shin so far this year before hitting the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 17. In Gibson's absence, rookie Jaret Patterson ruled the Washington backfield on Sunday, finishing with 98 yards on 17 touches (5 REC) and one TD. His o-line gave him a narrow lane on his early 11-yard score and he didn't miss it...

Jaret Patterson found a tiny crease and went for it. pic.twitter.com/ulB5vOoyY2 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2022

Patterson was hilariously dominant as a collegiate runner at Buffalo, averaging an absurd 151.1 rushing yards per game over his final two seasons. In his best weeks, he produced Pop Warner numbers...

Jaret Patterson had a day! He ran for 409 yards and tied an FBS-record with 8 TDs 🤯pic.twitter.com/rTqVVculwW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 28, 2020

If the Football Team decides to shut down an injured, post-illness version of Gibson, you can expect Patterson to shine against the Giants in the season-ender.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: Empty the wallet if you have a need.

Cyril Grayson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0%)

Who?

[Shrug]

Cyril Grayson attended LSU, where he was an all-American sprinter who didn't actually play football. He's been a practice squad player for seven different NFL teams. On Sunday, he was the featured receiver on Tampa Bay's game-winning drive, which was punctuated with this 33-yard bomb...

THE GOAT DOING GOAT-LIKE THINGS 🐐‼️



Brady comes through in the CLUTCH 🥶pic.twitter.com/64uYrgZjhV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2022

Grayson also made a huge conversion catch on a third-and-20. He was phenomenal. Over his last two games, he's caught nine balls for 162 yards, which represents most of his career production. He'll be needed moving forward with Chris Godwin injured and Antonio Brown fired/retired/between teams. As you can probably guess, Grayson is definitely not short on speed.

Offer: $5

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (31%)

Last week, when Philly spun the running back wheel, the arrow landed on Boston Scott. He finished with 86 yards and two spikes on 18 touches, while Jordan Howard delivered a quiet 26 yards on 11 carries. It's not completely out of the question that Miles Sanders (broken hand) could try to return in Week 18 —although that chance might have diminished with the Eagles clinching a playoff spot. The team has also demonstrated that Howard is in the circle of trust, so we'll make no guarantees regarding Scott. Still, he's coming off an 18-touch effort heading into a home matchup with Dallas.

Offer: $5

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers (32%)

Look, I do not make personnel decisions for the Niners (generally a good thing for all parties), so I don't know if Kyle Shanahan is gonna start his dynamic rookie QB next week or his meh injured veteran QB. But I can tell you Trey Lance backed up his draft status in Sunday's home win against Houston. He tossed a pair of touchdown passes, finishing with 249 yards through the air and 31 on the ground. His weapons are undeniably elite...

TREY ➡️ DEEBO FOR 6⃣pic.twitter.com/bfCi5VgDXP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 2, 2022

Any week Lance plays, he's likely to hit 20-plus fantasy points. It's tough to imagine him not getting the start against the Rams in Week 18, but, again, I do not make these calls.

Offer: $15

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Dallas Cowboys (3%)

Unfortunately, Michael Gallup suffered a season-ending knee injury in Dallas' loss to Arizona. Here's hoping his recovery is quick, smooth and uneventful as he heads into free agency. We've already learned this season that Cedrick Wilson is a solid short-term option for the Cowboys, and he produced on Sunday following Gallup's exit. Wilson scored a short fourth-quarter touchdown...

Dak finds Wilson to keep Dallas in it! 🎯pic.twitter.com/m9GVpuYJbk — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 3, 2022

...and hauled in all six of his targets for 35 yards. He also connected with Tony Pollard on a 31-yard completion, which makes him 5-for-5 as a passer in his NFL career. Wilson is a fun, versatile player tied to an excellent offense. He's a decent deep league flier for a week in which no one should have to set a fantasy roster.

Offer: $4

Zay Jones, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (1%)

The Raiders have been light on receiving weapons in recent weeks, resulting in passes being funneled to veteran Zay Jones. He converted 10 targets into eight catches and 120 receiving yards against Indy on Sunday and he's seen 27 chances over his past three games, catching 20 balls. Touchdowns haven't been his specialty, but he's been plenty productive for PPR purposes.

Offer: $3

