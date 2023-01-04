Fantasy Football: Week 18 Quarterback rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.

It didn't look like we would get here, but here we are — with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers holding the keys to their own fate, and just one win away from making the NFL playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers isn't having his best fantasy season, but he's poised for the real-life playoffs nonetheless. (Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

It's been an odd season for Rodgers. He's currently the 14th highest-scoring quarterback through 17 weeks, but honestly, that seems like a win for the reigning back-to-back league MVP. Missing Davante Adams, Rodgers wasn't putting up anywhere close to his expected production to start the season.

He was also turning the ball over, which has been such a non-factor for Rodgers in previous seasons it was such to see him throwing picks again and again (he's up to 11 interceptions on the season).

Yet, the reality is, Rodgers has tightened up his play, some rookies have emerged at pass-catcher and the Green Bay defense has rounded into form.

But it's not a given that the team is playoff-bound, either. Standing in their way are the rival Detroit Lions, who have become one of the more exciting units (and stories) in the NFL. The Lions might not have a great defense, but their offense has been nigh unstoppable this season. Rodgers and the Packers' story unit will need to be at their best to keep up on the scoreboard — and punch their ticket to the postseason!

How will Rodgers wrap up the fantasy season? Check out where he and the rest of the QBs land in our rankings for Week 18:

