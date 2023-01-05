Week 18 Fantasy Football Preview: Who will play and who will rest?
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don and former NFL safety Tank Williams to preview all of the NFL games from week 18 with an eye towards betting and DFS.
Obviously, the health of Damar Hamlin and the mental health of all NFL players and coaches hangs over this final week of football, and the guys take time to discuss some positive updates and some stories from Tank’s playing career that provide a bit more context about what comes next.
However, with playoff berths on the line, eventually the focus switches to the games and the motivations of each team heading into them. There are some teams that will use this week to rest their starters (Bucs, Giants, Chargers), some that need a win to play again next week (Packers, Jaguars, Titans), and others that are just looking to protect their seeding or potentially move up.
It’s a difficult week to navigate, but the guys have you covered with plenty of suggestions and opinions that you can follow or fade as you prepare for the football weekend.
06:15 Chiefs at Raiders
12:35 Vikings at Bears
15:50 Giants at Eagles
19:00 Patriots at Bills
28:00 Ravens at Bengals
35:45 Panthers at Saints
41:50 Rams at Seahawks
45:50 Cowboys at Commanders
49:45 Browns at Steelers
53:15 Buccaneers at Falcons
56:45 Cardinals at 49ers
61:20 Titans at Jaguars
65:15 Chargers at Broncos
67:25 Jets at Dolphins
70:25 Texans at Colts
72:20 Lions at Packers
