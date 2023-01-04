Fantasy Football: Week 18 Kicker rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.

The fantasy football kicker position has been one full of varying opinions in the past few years. Whatever stance you take regarding the position, I think we can all agree that a big positive about it is how deep it is.

Sure, we know the Justin Tuckers of the world are few and far between. With that said, one only needs to take a quick look at the leaderboard to see that high-scoring fantasy kickers come from good teams and bad, with inhumanly-powerful legs and normal-strength ones too.

[Week 17 and 18 fantasy football status updates]

Brett Maher is currently at the top of the leaderboard, which isn't that big of a surprise. Not only is Maher a great kicker individually, but he also kicks for one of the more potent offenses in the league.

Daniel Carlson follows Maher at second, and while the Raiders haven't been a consistently high-scoring unit, Carlson has one of the strongest legs in the game, evidenced by his league-leading 10 field goals of 50+ yards.

The GOAT himself, Tucker, is third. Nothing more need be said.

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers comes in at a surprising fourth. The 31-year-old Myers has been a consistent kicker throughout his career, but thanks to an infusion of talent on the Seahawks he's seen a boost to his fantasy value. It also helps that he's been one of the more accurate kickers in the league as well, hitting the third-best percentage in the league (minimum 20 attempts).

Check out where Myers and the rest of the fantasy kickers end up in our Week 18 positional rankings:

