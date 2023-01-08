Week 18 Fantasy Football Blog

For the vast majority of fantasy football, Week 18 is usually the week after the championship weekend. However, if you are in a league that plays all the way through the regular season, or you are waiting to score for any Bills or Bengals players, this week is crucial. If you can't watch the games today, check back here for updates on scoring plays, injuries, turnovers, and big plays that may impact your fantasy score.

INACTIVES

Mike White

James Robinson

C.J. Uzomah

Tua Tagovailoa

Julio Jones

Jonnu Smith

Justin Fields

Nick Foles

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Mark Andrews

J.K. Dobbins

Skyy Moore

Carson Wentz

Daniel Jones

1:00 pm ET Games

Buccaneers @ Falcons

Patriots @ Bills

Vikings @ Bears

Ravens @ Bengals

Texans @ Colts

Jets @ Dolphins

Panthers @ Saints

Browns @ Steelers

1:36 - Yikes! Chris Godwin just fumbled and the Falcons just took over with a short field on the Buccaneers' 35-yard line.

1:29 - Tyler Boyd tried to dive into the end zone but he was down just short of the end zone. Joe Mixon rushed it in for one yard for the touchdown (corrected). The Bengals lead the Ravens 10-0.

Desmond Ridder just logged his first touchdown pass on the season for two-yards to MyCole Pruitt. The Falcons just tied up the Buccaneers 7-7.

1:28 - The touchdown held in the Patriots-Bills game. They are tied 7-7.

1:26 - Sam Ehlinger was finally able to connect with Michael Pittman for a Colts' score on one-yard pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Brown is starting for the Ravens and he was just picked off. The Bengals have possession just past midfield.

1:24 - Jakobi Meyers made a great catch for a four-yard touchdown. Looks like his right foot barely scraped the turf. It's ruled a touchdown on the field and is under review. If it stands, the Bills and Patriots will be tied 7-7.

1:20 - The Colts are now in the red zone after a 30-plus yard play fro Zach Moss.

1:19 - Oh no! After not challenging the call on the first down play, Harris tried to leap the pack but fumbled the football. The Browns recovered and Pittsburgh comes away with nothing. Yikes.

Story continues

1:15 - Diontae Johnson nearly scored a touchdown on a long pass from Kenny Pickett for 32-yards. He was brought down on the Browns' two-yard line. Najee Harris tried to bruise his way to the goal line but it was called just short. It doesn't look like his knee touched the ground, but the Steelers did not challenge the call.

1:12 - Oh no. The Colts just fumbled the kick return after the Cooks touchdown. The Texans are back on offense the Colts' 20-yard line but they had to settle for a field goal. They lead the Colts 10-0.

1:11 - Adam Thielen scored a four-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins on the back of a huge pass for 66 yards to K.J. Osborn.

Kyle Rudolph scored for the Buccaneers on an eight-yard pass from Tom Brady. Not sure how much longer Brady will stay in the game.

1:08 - The Saints weren't far behind with a touchdown from Andy Dalton to Chris Olave for a 25-yard touchdown. Meanwhile, the Vikings and the Buccaneers are both in the red zone in scoring position.

1:06 - Davis Mills just found Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. The Texans take an early 7-0 lead over the Colts.

1:03 - Wow! The Bills opened up the game with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown! That is dedicated to Damar Hamlin.