Week 18 Fantasy Football Blog

We made it. It’s the final week of the regular season and today is loaded with playoff implications. Don’t have time to watch the games? Check in here to stay on top of the action from all of the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm games.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Justin Fields

Baker Mayfield

Kareem Hunt

Aaron Jones

Chase Edmonds

Ronald Jones

Joe Mixon

Mark Ingram

Tee Higgins

Emmanuel Sanders (doubtful)

Braxton Berrios

Kadarius Toney

Rondale Moore

Ricky Seals-Jones

4:25 pm ET

Saints - Falcons

Jets - Bills

49ers - Rams

Patriots - Dolphins

Seahawks - Cardinals

Panthers - Buccaneers

(5:24) Ok, Siemian! He found Tre’Quan Smith and a helmet catch scored a Saints’ touchdown. He did get a penalty for removing his helmet.

(5:12) Ok, a lot to unpack here…

INJURY UPDATE: Taysom Hill is coming off the field and Trevor Siemian is in at quarterback.

Mac Jones led the Patriots down the field and Brandon Bolden capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.

Tyler Lockett added another touchdown to his day with a five-yard score.

Then, Jimmy Garoppolo lofted up a watermelon and the Rams intercepted him.

(5:07) There is some significant rain in Miami and the Dolphins are keeping the ball on the ground as they try to get ahead of the Patriots by three scores. They are inside the red zone on third down with seven yards to go. They had to settle for a field goal to extend their lead 17-0.

Tyler Higbee, again! Stafford just found his tight end for the second time while Sean McVay was scolded for rushing into the end zone to congratulate his players.

Matt Prater gave the Cardinals the lead 10-7 over the Seahawks.

(5:04) The Buccaneers, who are scoreless against the Panthers, went for it on fourth-down. Tom Brady found Mike Evans for a first down and keep driving down the field.

The Bills just blocked a Jets’ punt and it’s Buffalo’s ball on the 35-yard line.

(5:00) The Rams are on the two-yard line and he easily found Tyler Higbee who was wide open for the touchdown. He had hobbled off the field earlier in the drive, but appears to be fine.

Story continues

The Saints missed their field goal attempt, but they still lead 7-3 against the Falcons.

(4:56) Ouch! Van Jefferson took a big hit to the head from a 49ers defender and flags went flying for unnecessary roughness. Cam Akers sighting!

The touchdown was taken off the board in Buffalo.

(4:55) Wow! What a throw from Allen to Diggs for another touchdown. That pass was perfect and Diggs… uh oh… that might not be a touchdown. It looked like Diggs’ second foot might have been out. The play is under review.

(4:43) Oh boy! The Dolphins keep swinging! Mac Jones was intercepted by Xavier Howard who returned it 37 yards for a pick six. The Dolphins have a 14-0 lead over the Patriots in the first quarter.

Younghoe Koo’s 48-yard field goal is good to put three on the board for the Falcons against the Saints.

(4:37) Jaylen Waddle hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass for the Dolphins, Taysom Hill hit Adam Trautman for a Saints TD, and Chuba Hubbard scored for the Panthers. All three within second of each other.

(4:32) There is a touchdown for the Bills that is under review. The touchdown called on the field stands, which was a touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs for 10-yards into the end zone.

After the strip-sack, Wilson answered with a long bomb touchdown to Tyler Lockett (43 yards).

(4:30) That was fast. The Cardinals just strip-sacked Russell Wilson for a defensive touchdown.

1:00 pm ET Final Scores

Bengals 16 - Browns 21

Packers 30 - Lions 37

Bears 17 - Vikings 31

Washington 22 - Giants 7

Colts 11 - Jaguars 26

Steelers - Ravens

Titans 28 - Texans 25

(4:32) BOSWELL’S KICK IS GOOD! The Steelers take the win over the Ravens and are very much alive for the playoffs.

(4:23) The Steelers are facing third down with eight yards to go for a first down with only 2:32 left to play. Roethlisberger’s pass was incomplete and the Steelers offense stayed on the field to convert for a first down. Ray-Ray McCloud got the first down.

(4:09) The Ravens won the toss and elected to receive the football. After the offense stalled, they were forced to punt and give the Steelers a chance on offense. Next score will win.

(4:04) The Ravens are trying to get into field goal position to break the tie with the Steelers 13-13. On third and ten, Huntley’s pass was way over the head of Mark Andrews and they were forced to punt. There is seven seconds left before this game goes into overtime. Roethlisberger took a knee and it’s overtime for the Steelers-Ravens.

(4:03) The Titans took a knee and they wrapped up their No. 1 seed.

(3:55) Justin Tucker’s 46-yard field goal was good and the Ravens and Steelers are tied 13-13.

(3:53) Michael Pittman just scored for the Colts, but with under five minutes, it may be too little too late. The two-point was good (also to Pittman) but they are out of timeouts. The onside kick was recovered by the Jaguars and that may be it for the Colts. A Trevor Lawrence first-down at the two-minute warning just sealed the deal for the Colts.

(3:49) Wow, Amendola! The Texans are not going quietly into the night. Amendola just caught a 26-yard pass from Mills for a touchdown. They trail by only three to the Titans 28-25.

D’Andre Swift just got the Lions to a three-point lead against the Packers on 14-yard run with under two minutes to play.

(3:43) The Steelers in position to score thanks to a physical play by Pat Freiermuth. Roethlisberger found Claypool for a touchdown and took the lead from the Ravens.

(3:40) Julio Jones capped off the Titans’ drive with a three-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 28-18 over the Texans.

(3:36) The Browns’ RB Demetric Felton just extended their lead over the Bengals with a 10-yard TD run.

(3:33) How on Earth did Tannehill just get out of that sack? Wow! He then scrambled to find an open receiver for a Titans’ first down.

(3:32) The Lions settled for a field goal to extend their lead by five at 22-27.

(3:29) Fromm just fumbled and the WFT are in scoring position yet again.

The Vikings just took the lead over the Bears with a 21-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn. They are fighting hard for their HC Mike Zimmer.

(3:22) Touchdown Antonio Gibson! The WFT has a 19-7 lead over the Giants.

Wentz was just sacked for the fifth time today on first and goal after a defensive pass interference call gave them excellent field position and a fresh set of downs. His third-down pass was complete to Hines but he may have been out-of-bounds. NO TOUCHDOWN! The Colts tried to run Taylor but he was denied on fourth down.

Can Davis Mills make the Titans start to sweat? They inside the five with a new set of downs to play with.

(3:18) Oh hey! Hi, Giants! Fromm hit Darius Slayton for a touchdown and the Vikings just added a touchdown from Justin Jefferson for his first of the game.

Interception! Huntley was picked off in the end zone.

Danny Amendola (he plays for the Texans now, in case you lost track) just had a 37-yard gain before the end of the quarter.

(3:16) The Packers are resting their starters so that left Patrick Taylor as the beneficiary of a Packers’ touchdown against the Lions. That cut the lead to 22-24 in favor of the Lions.

(3:13) Latavius Murray is having himself a day. He has eight carries for 116 yards and a touchdown and he’s not slowing down. The Ravens are on the Steelers’ 17-yard line.

(3:11) Oh my! Marvin Jones just snagged a touchdown out of the air as Lawrence threw while scrambling away from a sack. What a play. (Sorry, Colts fans). The Jaguars have a 20-point lead over the Colts 23-3.

(3:06) Ok, so the Colts’ curse in Jacksonville might be very real. Ryquell Armstead just busted off a 26-yard run to get to the Colts’ 22-yard line. The Jaguars are about to score again with a 16-3 lead. Indianapolis will need a LOT of help to get into the playoffs if they lose this game.

(3:03) The Bengals added three to make it 10-14 against the Browns. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and Tee Higgins are all inactive for this game.

(2:58) More trick plays! This time, it’s from the Texans for a touchdown by Chris Moore via Davis Mills and Rex Burkhead. The Titans still lead 21-7.

(2:56) Wentz just threw his first road interception all year. That is on top of his earlier fumble. Never mind… the call changed to an incomplete pass and the Colts were forced to punt.

(2:55) Full disclosure - I forgot the WFT and the Giants game was still on. WFT’s defense just picked off Jake Fromm for a pick-six and extend their lead 12-0 thanks to two field goals by Slye before that.

(2:53) Oh boy. Dalton just took a sack on fourth down for the third time today. Ouch.

(2:50) Andy Dalton had to scramble in the red zone and nearly scored a touchdown. It was called a score on the field, but his knee was clearly down.

The Ravens just took the lead with a touchdown run by Latavius Murray who found a big hole in the Steelers front.

(2:43) I love these trick plays by the Lions! That was crazy fun! They did a reverse flea flicker that turned into a touchdown by Brock Wright.

(2:37) The Jags sacked Wentz and forced a fumble. Jacksonville recovered and has possession on the 23-yard. (Sorry, Colts fans).

The Vikings cut the Bears lead down with a score by Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Minnesota still trails 10-14 to Chicago.

Rodgers is officially out of the game now and the Lions just forced a turnover. The play is under review, but this could be the Lions ball.

(2:30) The Bengals just caused another turnover as Keenum’s pass was tipped and intercepted in the end zone to end the half.

(2:24) Ew - Case Keenum was sacked (but it was a little weird as he was scrambling around) and the Bengals put a score on the board thanks to their defense. I say “ew” because that whole play was gross to watch.

(2:22) Pittsburgh just gave the Ravens a fresh set of downs on the three-yard line after being flagged for roughing the passer. T.J. Watt JUST TIED THE SACK RECORD! Watt has just sacked Huntley and tied Michael Strahan’s season record. The Ravens had to settle for a field goal and they are tied 3-3.

The Titans extend their lead with a score from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine after a defensive pass interference call on the Texans.

(2:16) Damien Williams put a touchdown on the board for the Bears on a 23-yard pass from Andy Dalton. They have the lead 14-0 over the Vikings.

The Lions extended their lead by three before half time with a field goal over the Packers.

(2:14) The Titans will go into the half with a bigger lead after A.J. Brown scored on a 14-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill. They lead the Texans 14-0 after a sluggish start in the first quarter.

(2:03) Rodgers (yes, he is still playing) just hit Lazard for a 29-yard touchdown to tie the Lions… no! Mason Crosby just missed the extra point so the Lions retain the lead 14-13.

(1:57) The Jaguars are in the red zone and Trevor Lawrence has been throwing bombs to get them there. They had to settle for a field goal and lead the Colts 10-3. Lawrence already has 15 completions on 17 attempts for 164 yards a touchdown.

(1:55) Ok, Lions! Amon-Ra St. Brown added a touchdown on a two-yard pass from Goff. They have the lead over the Packers 14-7.

(1:47) Wow! Leaping attempt from D’Onta Foreman! He was stopped just short of the goal line and landed hard on his back, but that was a spectacular show. He got the nod on the next play for the TD on the back of a nine play, 94-yard drive. Oh no! An illegal formation penalty wiped the TD off the board. Boo! Instead, it was TE Anthony Firkser who got the score.

D’Ernest Johnson scored for the Browns agains the Bengals. That one stood with no issues. Unlike the Titans’ game.

(1:41) Possible turnover alert! Nyheim Hines fumbled, but it was recovered by Jonathan Taylor. Close call. But, Wentz was sacked on third down right after that play.

(1:34) Oh no! Titans-Texans game remains tied 0-0 after Randy Bullock missed a field goal for the Titans.

Go, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy! Jared Goff pitched a pass to WR Kennedy who then threw a deep pass to Raymond to score a 75-yard touchdown for the Lions against the Packers.

Jarvis Landry found the end zone for the Browns from Case Keenum for a 26-yard touchdown.

(1:32) The Ravens just repaid the favor and Big Ben was picked off on a pass that sailed on him to Chase Claypool.

(1:26) Wow! Tyler Huntley was nearly intercepted on a pass to TE Mark Andrews. The refs let the play go and will review. It is ruled as an interception so it will be automatically reviewed. Never mind! The play was ruled an interception and Pittsburgh takes possession.

Bummer… a fake play for the Lions didn’t work. Insert sad trumpet sound here.

(1:19) The Steelers were first to start the scoring after a botched exchanged in the rain turned into a Chris Boswell field goal.

(1:15) Jacksonville struck first their matchup against the Colts who need a win to get into the playoffs. Trevor Lawrence found Laquon Treadwell on two-yard pass into the end zone. The Colts have a history in Jacksonville and have struggled to win on the raid against the Jaguars.

Allen Lazard just scored for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is playing for some reason but maybe they will pull him soon.

(1:12) T.J. Watt just forced a fumble (not a sack) and the Steelers took possession deep in the Ravens’ territory.

The Washington Football Team added three points from kicker Joey Slye against the Giants.

(1:07) Our first score of the day was from Cairo Santos and a successful 43-yard field goal for the Bears against the Vikings.