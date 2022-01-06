Week 18 Daily fantasy football expert lineup picks

Week 18 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

It can be tough to create a strong lineup in the last week of the season. After all, there are teams checked out who are looking towards the playoffs or other teams who are looking towards 2022. The key is to target teams who still have something to play for and players who are on a hot streak and want to end the season on a hot note.

Players like Rashaad Penny, who has been running like a man possessed lately, and Cooper Kupp, who could break a pair of receiving records in the last week of the season. That duo appears in many of our expert lineups below.

See who else they're trusting in Week 18: