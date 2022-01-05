Week 18 Betting Preview: Which teams are resting starters?
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab go through every week 18 game in the NFL and tell you which way they’re leaning and why, a process complicated in the final week of the season without knowing which playoff teams are resting their players and which are selling out for another win.
