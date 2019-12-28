Week 17 Weather Forecasts

With most fantasy seasons in the books, the majority of you still reading this column are likely focused on daily fantasy or other forms of gambling. Before I get started, I want to give a huge thank you to those of you who read and support this column on a weekly basis. Time to dive into the forecasts.

Wet Weather Expected

NY Jets at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): The Bills host the Jets in their final game of the season and it could be a wet one. The Bills are locked in as the No. 5 seed but are expected to still play their starters to some extent. 41-degree temperatures and 11 MPH winds are nothing to worry about but the magnitude of rain could make an impact. It could force both the Bills and Jets to skew a bit run-heavier if the rain winds up being heavy. For the time being, I’m not too worried.

Cleveland at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): The Browns haven’t lived up to the hype this season with a season-long win total of nine and only six wins on the season. They’ll close out the year with a home game against the hapless Bengals. There is expected to be significant amounts of rain throughout the game which could impact both teams. It could turn into a bit more of a slop fest which would be a big benefit to both Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. Tyler Boyd is still a legitimate target hog even if it winds up being rainy.

New Orleans at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): The Saints are playing for a first-round bye and will need to lock up a win in order to have a chance. Light rain is expected along with 58-degree temperatures and five MPH winds. I’m starting all fantasy options as normal from this one unless there is much heavier rain than expected.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (4:25 PM ET): The Ravens are resting their players after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC while the Steelers are fighting for their playoff hopes. Skies are expected to be overcast to start the game but there is expected to be light rain during the contest. 45-degree temperatures and five MPH winds are expected otherwise. Everyone you planned on playing from this game is still in play.

Worry-Free Weather

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): The Falcons travel to Tampa Bay in a meaningless Week 17 game to take on the Bucs. Both teams will enjoy some of the best weather of the week with 76-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and 10 MPH winds expected.

LA Chargers at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): The Chiefs could either wind up as the two-seed with a Patriots loss or the four seed if the Texans win and they lose. The range of outcomes is pretty wide for a motivated Kansas City team at home against the Chargers. 41-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and 11 MPH winds are all expected which means weather won’t have an impact on this game.

Miami at New England (1:00 PM ET): New England needs to win in order to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC so expecting a beatdown here is warranted. 39-degree temperatures, clear skies, and three MPH winds are expected.

Philadelphia at NY Giants (4:25 PM ET): The Eagles will lock up the NFC East with a win against the Giants. 44-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and three MPH winds won’t make an impact in this one.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (4:25 PM ET): The Colts are out of the playoff race and travel to Jacksonville to take on a lifeless Jaguars squad. Both teams will enjoy 74-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 10 MPH winds.

Oakland at Denver (4:25 PM ET): The Raiders technically still have an outside chance at making the playoffs with the NY Times estimating it at seven percent. They’ll square off against a Broncos team that won’t roll over with QB Drew Lock at the helm. 34-degree temperatures, clear skies, and eight MPH winds are expected.

Arizona at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): Neither team has anything to play for as both are eliminated from the playoffs. The Rams could be resting their best players but it’s important to check back before game time. 59-degree temperatures and clear skies won’t cause any issues here.

San Francisco at Seattle (8:20 PM ET): Both teams will be motivated to get the win here with the NFC West title on the line. Standard pacific northwest weather is expected with 45-degree temperatures, overcast skies, and a slight breeze.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Four games will be played indoors this week with the second two in a stadium with a retractable roof. Either way, all of these games will include inclement weather.

Chicago at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Green Bay at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)

Washington at Dallas (4:25 PM ET)

Tennessee at Houston (4:25 PM ET)