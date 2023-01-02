Week 17 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Kenny Pickett keeps Steelers alive, Packers embarrass Vikings, Buccaneers clinch NFC South & Eagles fall fast

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Rookie Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett led the comeback of the day, with just under two minutes to spare, down four against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Escaping a sack, he fluttered off to the left side of the pocket and fired a laser to running back Najee Harris in the front corner of the end zone to put the Steelers up 3 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab kick off their regular Sunday night podcast reacting to Pittsburgh's magnificent win and how Mike Tomlin turned around a disastrous season into a magical one. With one more win next week (and a little help), the Steelers could be playoff bound again and Tomlin's streak of winning seasons would remain unbroken.

Charles & Frank follow up the Pittsburgh talk breaking down all of the games from Week 17's slate including Green Bay's smackdown of the Minnesota Vikings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claiming a second straight NFC South title against the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles falling disastrously close to losing the 1-seed in the NFC and a surprisingly peppy Denver Broncos squad playing the Kansas City Chiefs close after firing Nathaniel Hackett.

They close out the show burying Carson Wentz and wondering whether Lovie Smith and Kliff Kingsbury will be coaching their final games next Sunday.

0:20 Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Baltimore Ravens 13

9:00 Minnesota Vikings 17, Green Bay Packers 41

17:45 Carolina Panthers 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30

25:50 San Francisco 49ers 37, Las Vegas Raiders 34 (OT)

30:55 New Orleans Saints 20, Philadelphia Eagles 10

35:00 Miami Dolphins 21, New England Patriots 23

39:30 Denver Broncos 24, Kansas City Chiefs 27

45:50 New York Jets 6, Seattle Seahawks 23

49:10 Los Angeles Rams 10, Los Angeles Chargers 31

53:05 Indianapolis Colts 10, New York Giants 38

55:40 Chicago Bears 10, Detroit Lions 41

Story continues

58:10 Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Houston Texans 3

60:55 Cleveland Browns 24, Washington Commanders 10

63:45 Arizona Cardinals 19, Atlanta Falcons 20

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett led his team to victory to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday night with a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts