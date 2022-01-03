Week 17 Sunday Night Freestyle: Antonio Brown quits, Green Bay clinches, Ja'Marr is unstoppable

The most surprising moment of the 2021 season happened on January 2nd, 2022. In the middle of the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' come-from-behind win over the New York Jets, Antonio Brown removed his shoulder pads, threw his undershirt into the crowd, jumped up and down in the end zone and ran off into the locker room, for what may be his last time ever as a professional football player.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off this Sunday night podcast reacting to the bizarre events in New York, Brown's expulsion from the team and how a history of erratic behavior from AB culminated in one of the year's craziest images.

Charles & Frank recap everything from Week 17 including the state of the playoff race, Green Bay securing the top seed in the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals bouncing back against the Dallas Cowboys, Ja'Marr Chase's resurgence into the offensive rookie of the year race and if Minnesota should look to offload Kirk Cousins this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown abruptly left today's game with the New York Jets and is no longer with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

