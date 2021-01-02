Week 17 Staff Picks: Cowboys-Giants for all the marbles… maybe

There’s not many people out there who had Week 17 circled on the calendar as a game that might mean something and have some relevance. But, it’s 2020. Here we are.

The Dallas Cowboys close their regular season with a trip east to face the New York Giants. Both the Cowboys and the Giants have an outside chance to not only win this game but to also be crowned NFC East champions and host a playoff game in January.

Both teams seem to be going in opposite directions which usually spells disaster for the hot team believe it or not. The Cowboys have won three straight over the Bengals, 49ers and the Eagles while the Giants are reeling after their third straight loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

While this game is to keep them alive for a few hours, the winner of this game will be huddled around a television to find out if the Philadelphia Eagles can play spoiler by defeating the Washington Football Team. With a Washington loss, the winner of this Week 17 showdown between the Cowboys and the Giants will be NFC East Champions. Buckle up. Let’s see how the staff decides to start their new calendar year and end their seasons picks.

Dave Sturchio (8-7)

We're not supposed to be here. We're just not. The Cowboys have found themselves as the hottest team in maybe not just the NFC East but in the NFC. Winners of three straight (which is an actual winning streak) the team finds themselves one win and some help away from the NFC East Championship. How? 2020, that's how. I got myself over .500 for the season so in typical Cowboys fashion I can potentially set myself up for an 8-8 finish but I truly believe the Cowboys have caught fire at the right time. Andy Dalton's quick release is what's really catching my eye lately. It's letting his receivers get open quick and letting it fly. It was refreshing to see the "Feed Me" signal from Ezekiel Elliott again and the defense is causing havoc both in opposing backfields and creating takeaways. Who. Is. This. Team? The NFC East Champions, that's who. Give me the Cowboys to win 27-16, and give me our good friend Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to get a win in the bright lights season finale 20-14 and the Cowboys will be hosting a playoff game in January. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to pre-order me a 7-9 Division Championship hat!

KD Drummond (5-10): Giants 29, Cowboys 24

I'm definitely not predicting this game so that the Cowboys' real-life record matches my predictions. Nope, this is as legitimate a pick as one can get. The reality is that I think the Cowboys are going to win this game, and then have their hearts broken at 7:31 p.m. central when it becomes apparent the Philadelphia Eagles aren't even trying on SNF against Washington. I love that we dared to dream, though. That was a lot more fun than rooting for scratch-off lottery tickets.

Ben Grimaldi (8-7) Cowboys 27, Giants 20

These Cowboys are rolling, despite me picking against them in the last few weeks. It looks as though this is a different team from the one who was trounced in Baltimore and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down. Dallas should continue to keep getting turnovers against the turnover factory known as Daniel Jones, giving their offense more opportunities against a Giants defense that has been softening in recent weeks. With Andy Dalton getting the ball into his playmakers hands, the offense should score enough points to get the job done. The Cowboys will win a close one, then wait and watch in agony as two rivals play to determine Dallas' fate. Buckle up for a wild Sunday!

Todd Brock (10-5): Cowboys 38, Giants 30

No matter how dark and desperate things got this season, we all should have known it would come down to Week 17 in the Meadowlands. And as bad as this Cowboys roster has looked- they were being called a “get-right team” by studio analysts as recently as Week 16- there suddenly might not be a more dangerous squad in a one-game win-and-in scenario right now. But it feels like the momentum of the past three weeks is genuine, like a corner of some sort has indeed been turned. (I know, I know… we’ve thought that before.) Our three-game win streak versus their 3-game losing streak. The defense is swarming and has figured out how to generate takeaways. The offense has caught fire and is clicking. The Giants can’t score points; the only time they’ve topped 30 all season long was against us in Week 5. Throw all the measurables and stats into the hopper, whatever; I’m going purely on gut here. I don’t know that Philly will hold up their end of things against WFT, but I just can’t pick the Cowboys to blow it against Garrett and the Giants.

Asa Henry (8-7) Cowboys 31, Giants 21

This game between two 6 wins teams in Week 17 shouldn't be a playoff eliminator, but this what the the NFC East has come to. The Cowboys are playing their best football since the Dak Prescott injury, and the Giants have fallen hard back to earth after their mid season win streak. Everything points to the Cowboys taking this. Their offense has more talented, and has played very well recently, unlike the Giants led by a seemingly injured Daniel Jones. Dallas is playing complementary football, leading the league in takeaways over the last three weeks. This is such an obvious Dallas advantage to me, but this is exactly where they have let me down this season. However, I think things in Dallas have clicked as well as they are going to this year, and they'll have too much firepower for New York to keep up.

Dan Morse (9-6) Cowboys 20 Giants 24

The Cowboys are on a roll right now, and there's a good chance they keep it going against a struggling Giants team. But then again, you never know when Dallas will up and decide to let their opponent rush for 300 yards. The hobbled Daniel Jones is a plus in Dallas' favor, but remember: This is a must-win game for the Giants just as much as it is for Dallas. Washington is in definite danger of losing on Sunday Night Football, which would mean the winner of this contest takes the division. Maybe it's just the 2020 mood in me, but these past three weeks feel like the perfect set up to getting fans' hopes high for a playoff game only to see them crash down in the final week. Or maybe I just want to pick the opposite of Todd for a chance at winning these predictions. Who can really say?

Zeke Barrera (7-8) Cowboys 37 - Giants 24

There was a time when Week 17 figured to be maybe the Cowboys' fifth win of the season, where they'd end on a high note before quietly turning the page on a tough first year under Mike McCarthy. Instead, this game will be played with actual stakes, leaving the winner's improbable path to the playoffs hinging on whether Philadelphia can defeat the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys are currently playing their best football post-Dak Prescott, and if that continues, they should defeat New York to end the year at 7-9, and then wait to see if that's good enough to become 2020 NFC East champions. And even if an active rooting interest is all this team managers to deliver, that's more than many teams can say this time of year.

Julius Settles (9-5) (Missed last week)

A few weeks ago after back-to-back losses to the Ravens and the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys playoffs hope looked bleak and when they spoke about the playoffs you kind of wondered, if they really believed it. Three weeks and three wins later the Cowboys have a legit chance at making the playoffs. Even before the win streak they had started to play better, versus the Steelers and their victory versus the Vikings. For that reason it was disappointing for them to lose in the fashion that they did to Baltimore and Washington. Regardless, of the outcome on Sunday the Cowboys have really started to gel and play for one another. Defensively, they have forced plenty of turnovers and I think it will continue Sunday versus the Giants. Offensively, I think they keep some of that same rhythm from the previous game and score points early to force the Giants to play one dimensional. The Cowboys win 24-17 and sit and wait on Sunday night.