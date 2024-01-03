Week 17 Snap Report: Still Playing in Week 18? Target Elijah Mitchell

All season long, I’ve been looking back at the week that was to see how we can best leverage what took place on the field at the running back position to our advantage. This weekly article will hone in on weekly snap shares and highlight a few players who could benefit from their team putting them on the field more in the coming weeks.

While most of the fantasy community had their fantasy championships in Week 17, we can't overlook those still playing in Week 18.

Week 18 brings its own set of challenges, as several teams already in the playoff race could opt to sit starters. The Ravens, 49ers, and Browns are among a handful of teams with little to play for in Week 18, and Christian McCaffrey (calf) has already been ruled for next week.

With one week left to go until the playoffs, let's take a look at some snap shares from last week and some players we can target in what can be an unconventional fantasy week.

As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 17.

NOTE: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

The Texans and Colts face off in a Week 18 matchup that carries playoff implications for both teams. Both teams need a win to insert themselves into the postseason, as Kyle Dvorchak points out in his highly valuable NFL 2023 Week 18 Motivation Tracker.

In last week's win over the Titans, the Texans leaned heavily into Devin Singletary. He out-snapped Dameon Pierce 38 to 13 and earned a 65.5 percent backfield opportunity share. His 9.3 PPR points left a lot to be desired, but assuming he receives another lead role in Week 18, Singletary will be in a smash spot against the Colts.

Over the last five weeks, the Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game (29.8) to opposing running backs, along with the 10th most yards before contact per attempt (1.77). Their 17 percent missed tackles rate over the last five weeks is also tied for ninth-highest.

I'm far from a Devin Singletary truther. He's averaged only 2.91 YCO/ATT and has been anything but an explosive back. However, his 61.7 percent opportunity share over the last five weeks is enticing. He's also had five top-24 finishes in his last seven games, three of which were top-12 finishes.

He should project as a mid-top-24 back in next week's matchup against the Colts.

An illness sidelined Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Week 17 against the Bengals, so you won't see him on the below snap report. However, with the Chiefs already locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race, there's a good chance Isiah Pacheco will see little to no playing time in a meaningless game against the Chargers. With Jerick McKinnon (groin) also on injured reserve, Week 18 could easily turn into a busy day for CEH.

When Pacheco was absent in Weeks 14 and 15, CEH emerged to earn 69.6 percent of the Chiefs' running back opportunities and had one RB1 finish to his name.

The Chargers have nothing left to play for and have struggled against running backs all season. Assuming an illness doesn't keep him out for a second week, CEH could very well find himself in a lead role for the regular season finale.

When Christian McCaffrey exited Week 17's contest against the Commanders with a calf injury, Elijah Mitchell stepped in to lead the 49ers' backfield. Mitchell went on to rush 17 times for 80 yards and one touchdown, while backup Jordan Mason saw only two rush attempts.

With the 49ers unwilling to risk McCaffrey in a meaningless Week 18 contest against the Rams, Mitchell looks like the early favorite to lead the team in rush attempts. The oft-injured running back has come on strong in limited action as of late, rushing 39 times for 179 yards and one touchdown in his last five games while averaging a solid 4.6 YPC.

His 3.15 YCO/ATT on the season is tied for 12th amongst running backs with at least 60 rush attempts, while his 26.2 percent missed tackles forced rate is fourth-best amongst the same group.

Mitchell doesn't come without risk, as it's possible the 49ers could go all the way down the depth chart and feature Mason in a larger role. With that said, I'd still expect Mitchell to be in line for double-digit touches sans CMC.

Pierre Strong (CLE)

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already hinted at sitting his starters in Week 18 against the Bengals. Should this come to fruition, Jerome Ford will undoubtedly take a seat, and so could Kareem Hunt. If both of Cleveland's top backs sit, Pierre Strong should have a chance to start against a Bengals defense that has allowed 129.3 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks, along with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals are already out of the playoff hunt, making it hard to know who will and who won't play in Week 18. Regardless, their defense has struggled even at full strength, and Strong has the kind of dual-threat skillset to turn in a productive fantasy day as the Browns' RB1.

During his days at South Dakota State, Strong rushed for 627-4525-40, and also caught 62 passes. He hauled in 20 or more receptions in each of his last two games and averaged 9.1 YPR during his college career. Despite his limited opportunities at the NFL level, Strong has flashed more often than not when given the chance. He's averaged 5.5 yards per carry on his 59 rush attempts and has averaged 5.8 yards per touch for his career.

Fantasy managers interested in starting Strong will want to keep an eye on who the Browns start/sit throughout the week, but he could be an intriguing start in deeper leagues that are still playing in Week 18. He'll also be on the DFS radar if Ford/Hunt are out.

Week 17 Snap Shares