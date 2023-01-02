Week 17 snap counts vs 49ers: Raiders struggle to find pass rush without Chandler Jones

For all the grief Chandler Jones got much of this season for his lack of sacks, it was pretty clear the alternative was much worse. Sunday we got a taste of what that looks like and it wasn’t pretty.

Jones was placed on injured reserve last week and Clelin Ferrell came in to replace him, playing nearly every snap (97%). Despite his extended game time, the former fourth overall pick failed to do much to impact the game in terms of pressure on the quarterback, putting up just one QB hit and no sacks.

The lack of pressure from the left side seemed to reverberate across the line. even Maxx Crosby seemed neutralized and the Raiders got no QB hits from the interior line whatsoever.

The closest the Raiders came to getting a sack came on a blitz by newly signed Harvey Langi, who saw 45 defensive snaps (67%) because of the injuries to Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo. Langi looked like he had Brock Purdy dead to rights, but then whiffed on the sack. I doubt Perryman misses that opportunity.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Dylan Parham G 70 100% 6 18% Kolton Miller T 70 100% 6 18% Jermaine Eluemunor G 70 100% 6 18% Alex Bars G 70 100% 0 0% Jarrett Stidham QB 70 100% 0 0% Andre James C 70 100% 0 0% Davante Adams WR 62 89% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 60 86% 1 3% Foster Moreau TE 55 79% 16 48% Josh Jacobs RB 47 67% 0 0% Darren Waller TE 40 57% 0 0% Hunter Renfrow WR 32 46% 2 6% Jakob Johnson FB 19 27% 10 30% Brandon Bolden RB 15 21% 19 58% Ameer Abdullah RB 9 13% 19 58% Thayer Munford T 6 9% 6 18% Keelan Cole WR 4 6% 0 0% Jesper Horsted TE 1 1% 17 52% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Luke Masterson LB 67 100% 10 30% Duron Harmon SS 67 100% 8 24% Trevon Moehrig FS 67 100% 0 0% Nate Hobbs CB 66 99% 3 9% Amik Robertson CB 66 99% 0 0% Clelin Ferrell DE 65 97% 8 24% Maxx Crosby DE 65 97% 8 24% Bilal Nichols DT 56 84% 8 24% Harvey Langi LB 45 67% 10 30% Andrew Billings DT 43 64% 0 0% Roderic Teamer SS 28 42% 17 52% Kyle Peko DT 27 40% 14 42% Tyler Hall CB 26 39% 0 0% Jerry Tillery DT 21 31% 8 24% Malcolm Koonce DE 9 13% 25 76% Neil Farrell DT 9 13% 0 0% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 4 6% 18 55% Darien Butler LB 2 3% 5 15% Isaac Rochell DE 2 3% 0 0% Curtis Bolton LB 1 1% 26 79% Sidney Jones CB 1 1% 0 0% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 27 82% Brittain Brown RB 0 0% 15 45% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 13 39% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 8 24% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 8 24% Jackson Barton T 0 0% 6 18% Hroniss Grasu C 0 0% 6 18% Sam Webb CB 0 0% 4 1

