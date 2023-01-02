Week 17 snap counts vs 49ers: Raiders struggle to find pass rush without Chandler Jones
For all the grief Chandler Jones got much of this season for his lack of sacks, it was pretty clear the alternative was much worse. Sunday we got a taste of what that looks like and it wasn’t pretty.
Jones was placed on injured reserve last week and Clelin Ferrell came in to replace him, playing nearly every snap (97%). Despite his extended game time, the former fourth overall pick failed to do much to impact the game in terms of pressure on the quarterback, putting up just one QB hit and no sacks.
The lack of pressure from the left side seemed to reverberate across the line. even Maxx Crosby seemed neutralized and the Raiders got no QB hits from the interior line whatsoever.
The closest the Raiders came to getting a sack came on a blitz by newly signed Harvey Langi, who saw 45 defensive snaps (67%) because of the injuries to Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo. Langi looked like he had Brock Purdy dead to rights, but then whiffed on the sack. I doubt Perryman misses that opportunity.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Dylan Parham
G
70
100%
6
18%
Kolton Miller
T
70
100%
6
18%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
70
100%
6
18%
Alex Bars
G
70
100%
0
0%
Jarrett Stidham
QB
70
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
70
100%
0
0%
Davante Adams
WR
62
89%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
60
86%
1
3%
Foster Moreau
TE
55
79%
16
48%
Josh Jacobs
RB
47
67%
0
0%
Darren Waller
TE
40
57%
0
0%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
32
46%
2
6%
Jakob Johnson
FB
19
27%
10
30%
Brandon Bolden
RB
15
21%
19
58%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
9
13%
19
58%
Thayer Munford
T
6
9%
6
18%
Keelan Cole
WR
4
6%
0
0%
Jesper Horsted
TE
1
1%
17
52%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Luke Masterson
LB
67
100%
10
30%
Duron Harmon
SS
67
100%
8
24%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
67
100%
0
0%
Nate Hobbs
CB
66
99%
3
9%
Amik Robertson
CB
66
99%
0
0%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
65
97%
8
24%
Maxx Crosby
DE
65
97%
8
24%
Bilal Nichols
DT
56
84%
8
24%
Harvey Langi
LB
45
67%
10
30%
Andrew Billings
DT
43
64%
0
0%
Roderic Teamer
SS
28
42%
17
52%
Kyle Peko
DT
27
40%
14
42%
Tyler Hall
CB
26
39%
0
0%
Jerry Tillery
DT
21
31%
8
24%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
9
13%
25
76%
Neil Farrell
DT
9
13%
0
0%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
4
6%
18
55%
Darien Butler
LB
2
3%
5
15%
Isaac Rochell
DE
2
3%
0
0%
Curtis Bolton
LB
1
1%
26
79%
Sidney Jones
CB
1
1%
0
0%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
27
82%
Brittain Brown
RB
0
0%
15
45%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
13
39%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
8
24%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
8
24%
Jackson Barton
T
0
0%
6
18%
Hroniss Grasu
C
0
0%
6
18%
Sam Webb
CB
0
0%
4
1