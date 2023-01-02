Week 17 snap counts vs 49ers: Raiders struggle to find pass rush without Chandler Jones

Levi Damien
·3 min read

For all the grief Chandler Jones got much of this season for his lack of sacks, it was pretty clear the alternative was much worse. Sunday we got a taste of what that looks like and it wasn’t pretty.

Jones was placed on injured reserve last week and Clelin Ferrell came in to replace him, playing nearly every snap (97%). Despite his extended game time, the former fourth overall pick failed to do much to impact the game in terms of pressure on the quarterback, putting up just one QB hit and no sacks.

The lack of pressure from the left side seemed to reverberate across the line. even Maxx Crosby seemed neutralized and the Raiders got no QB hits from the interior line whatsoever.

The closest the Raiders came to getting a sack came on a blitz by newly signed Harvey Langi, who saw 45 defensive snaps (67%) because of the injuries to Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo. Langi looked like he had Brock Purdy dead to rights, but then whiffed on the sack. I doubt Perryman misses that opportunity.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Dylan Parham

G

70

100%

6

18%

Kolton Miller

T

70

100%

6

18%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

70

100%

6

18%

Alex Bars

G

70

100%

0

0%

Jarrett Stidham

QB

70

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

70

100%

0

0%

Davante Adams

WR

62

89%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

60

86%

1

3%

Foster Moreau

TE

55

79%

16

48%

Josh Jacobs

RB

47

67%

0

0%

Darren Waller

TE

40

57%

0

0%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

32

46%

2

6%

Jakob Johnson

FB

19

27%

10

30%

Brandon Bolden

RB

15

21%

19

58%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

9

13%

19

58%

Thayer Munford

T

6

9%

6

18%

Keelan Cole

WR

4

6%

0

0%

Jesper Horsted

TE

1

1%

17

52%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Luke Masterson

LB

67

100%

10

30%

Duron Harmon

SS

67

100%

8

24%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

67

100%

0

0%

Nate Hobbs

CB

66

99%

3

9%

Amik Robertson

CB

66

99%

0

0%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

65

97%

8

24%

Maxx Crosby

DE

65

97%

8

24%

Bilal Nichols

DT

56

84%

8

24%

Harvey Langi

LB

45

67%

10

30%

Andrew Billings

DT

43

64%

0

0%

Roderic Teamer

SS

28

42%

17

52%

Kyle Peko

DT

27

40%

14

42%

Tyler Hall

CB

26

39%

0

0%

Jerry Tillery

DT

21

31%

8

24%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

9

13%

25

76%

Neil Farrell

DT

9

13%

0

0%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

4

6%

18

55%

Darien Butler

LB

2

3%

5

15%

Isaac Rochell

DE

2

3%

0

0%

Curtis Bolton

LB

1

1%

26

79%

Sidney Jones

CB

1

1%

0

0%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

27

82%

Brittain Brown

RB

0

0%

15

45%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

13

39%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

8

24%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

8

24%

Jackson Barton

T

0

0%

6

18%

Hroniss Grasu

C

0

0%

6

18%

Sam Webb

CB

0

0%

4

1

