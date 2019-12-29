Week 17 preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. the 49ers

It's finally gameday. We're just hours away from the Seahawks hosting the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" to close the 2019 NFL regular season.

The winner will win the NFC West. If the 49ers win, they'll be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Should they lose, they'll be the No. 5 seed and travel to play the winner of the NFC East on Wildcard Weekend.

Things are a bit more convoluted for the Seahawks, but not by much. A win, in all likelihood, would make Seattle the No. 3 seed, hosting the Vikings in the Wildcard Round. A loss would make the Seahawks the No. 5 seed. Seattle's only chance at a first-round bye is with a win and a Packers loss to the Lions. That's unlikely.

With that, here are five Seahawks players who will play crucial roles in whether or not Seattle can beat the 49ers and win the NFC West.

1. Marshawn Lynch

I'm not buying any notion that Travis Homer is going to carry a bulk of the workload out of the Seahawks backfield. Pete Carroll trusts veterans in big moments, and I think we're going to see more of Lynch than people anticipate. I wouldn't be surprised to see Lynch carry the ball 12-15 times as long as the game script doesn't get away from Seattle. Homer's only clear-cut role will be in two-minute situations.

Every indication this week has been that Lynch is hungry for an opportunity to show he still has something left in the tank. Jay Glazer reported that Lynch expressed as much to John Schneider over lunch a few weeks back. I personally can't wait to see what Lynch looks like on Sunday night.

2. Jadeveon Clowney

The Seahawks wouldn't have beaten the 49ers the first time around if not for Clowney's dominant performance. He'll be back in the lineup after missing Seattle's last two games while dealing with the flu and his core injury. What percent will he be, though? 80%? 70%? His presence alone is a huge boost to Seattle's defense, but the Seahawks need him to be a disruptor if they're going to have a chance to pull off an upset.

3. Jamarco Jones/George Fant

We don't know who is going to start at left tackle for the Seahawks, but whoever it is will have their hands full with Nick Bosa. Jones got smoked by Chandler Jones in Week 16 as Arizona's star pass rusher had four sacks and six total quarterback hits. Duane Brown's knee injury is arguably Seattle's biggest injury, and the Seahawks need to make sure that a lack of pass protection doesn't completely blow up their offensive game plan for a second-straight week.

4. DK Metcalf

Metcalf has gone quiet over the last two weeks with just two catches for 36 yards. He was held without a catch against the Cardinals and was targeted just once. Seattle lacks a true No. 2 target in the passing game behind Tyler Lockett. That has shown to be a problem in games where opposing defenses have been able to limit Lockett's production. It's hard to imagine Seattle winning without a big play or two from the rookie.

5. Lano Hill

Outside of Brown, Quandre Diggs is Seattle's other most noteworthy injury. The Seahawks defense had at least two takeaways in all five games Diggs was in the lineup. I don't think it was a coincidence that Seattle didn't force a single turnover against Arizona with Diggs out of the lineup. Hill has to be able to provide some playmaking ability in the back end of Seattle's secondary.

