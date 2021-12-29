Week 17 Power Rankings: Bears climb the rankings after comeback win vs. Seahawks

In one of the most unlikely scenarios, Nick Foles led the Chicago Bears to victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Bears were down 10 points in the fourth quarter, on the road, looking down and out. With help from the defense, Foles led the offense to 11 unanswered points, en route to a win.

Going into Week 17, the Bears are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since they were 3-2. It’s been a long season, with a long streak of losses putting Chicago out of the playoffs. Though there isn’t much to play for, there’s still two games left in the season and there’s no quit in the Bears – as shown last Sunday.

This week, the Bears play against the Giants. Chicago has won the last two meetings, dating back to 2019. Let’s take a look at where they stand in the power rankings before their Week 17 matchup.

Bleacher Report: 23rd

Bleacher Report moved the Bears up three spots to 23rd on their rankings going into Week 17. With no first-round draft pick this upcoming draft, the more they win, the lower the pick the Giants get from Chicago is.

Going into this week’s matchup, it’s a win-win for the Giants. If they beat the Bears, their draft pick from Chicago will be higher. If they lose, their own draft pick will be higher.

No first-round picks means Ryan Pace, or whoever the general manager is, has to find some mid-to-late round talent to help Justin Fields out in 2022. The offensive line still needs work, and with Allen Robinson likely out this offseason, there are going to be holes to fill there.

The Bears have their quarterback of the future. Chicago has built a strong backfield, too. They just have to build up their offensive line and add another offensive weapon or two for Fields to throw to. Also, they have to tune up that defense for 2022. The right coach for Fields could get this team back into the playoff race as soon as next season.

NFL.com: 24th

NFL.com moved the Bears up two sports to 24th after Sunday’s win. With Matt Nagy having nothing to lose, he took a few gambles against the Seahawks that paid off. This win shouldn’t save his job, but it showed that this team is still behind Nagy.

After an ugly game against the Vikings, the Bears’ offense turned things around en route to a one-point victory. That motto Nick Foles came up with last season of winning ugly was how Chicago won last Sunday. It was an ugly, snowy game, that went down to the last minute.

The defense held up in the fourth quarter and the offense did their part. Imagine if they could have done that all season…

ESPN: 25th

After an upset on the road, the Bears moved up three spots on ESPN‘s power rankings to 25th. When the news was announced that Nick Foles was going to start in Week 16, fans expected a loss. With some Foles magic, he improved to 2-0 against the Seahawks in his career.

The defense held the Seahawks to 24 points, which in weeks prior would be more than enough for an offense to beat the Bears. For a change in pace, Foles led a fourth-quarter comeback, including a game-winning two-point conversion to Damiere Byrd.

It’s unknown who will start against the Giants, but if it’s Foles again, it’ll be interesting to see if he can have back-to-back successful outings.

USA Today: 25th

USA Today moved the Bears up three spots to 25th in their power rankings this week. It’s a trend fans aren’t used to seeing, as Chicago has been either falling in the rankings or staying the same, at the bottom.

Don’t forget, Robert Quinn is one sack away from breaking Richard Dent’s single-season record for a Bears’ defensive player. Quinn, coming off of an underwhelming 2020 season has turned things around and made doubters eat their words from last season. It’s been nothing short of amazing.

Going into a game against the Giants, no matter who the starter is, Quinn will have many chances to get his 18th sack of the season. At home, too, it’s a perfect setup for him to break the record in Week 17.

CBS Sports: 27th

CBS Sports kept the Bears at 27th this week, even after their win last Sunday. As the saying goes, would you rather Chicago win ugly, or lose pretty? The Nick Foles era had many ugly losses last season, but in his 2021 debut, he showed flashes of “Foles’ Magic.”

This “magic” won’t bring the Bears on a magic carpet ride to the playoffs, but it was nice for a change to see their offense win a football game late. The finish of that game was very 2018-ish. Sadly, at 5-10, there won’t be the same result as in 2018.

Matt Nagy is still likely out as Chicago’s coach, but he is going out with a bang, potentially starting his third-string quarterback against the Giants in Week 17. It’s crazy to think that three different quarterbacks have a win this season – considering how rare wins have been this season.

