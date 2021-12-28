Week 17 Pickups: Championships hang in the balance
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
With fantasy football championships on the line and COVID making the health of NFL players anything but certain, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try to find some value on the waiver wires that can be stashed on benches of fantasy managers in case of need.
Also, the guys take each other’s temperature on the AFC North-leading Bengals, the NFC East-winning Cowboys, the AFC-leading Chiefs, and still find time to praise Mark Andrews and the Chicago Bears.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts