Week 17 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-12) are battling the Detroit Lions (7-8) on New Year’s Day, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break an eight-game losing streak.
Chicago is coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where they kept things close for the first half before the Bills pulled away. Now, they’ll face a Detroit team competing for a playoff spot in the final two weeks.
The Bears are 6-point road underdogs against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Lions
Chris Bumbaca: Lions
Nate Davis: Lions
Safid Deen: Lions
Tyler Dragon: Lions
Lorenzo Reyes: Lions
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Lions 31, Bears 24
The Lions’ defense was torn apart by Carolina last week. Not great heading into their rematch with the Bears, who racked up 258 yards on the ground against Detroit in a narrow loss back in mid-November. That’s still not enough for me to pick an upset here. Jared Goff is going to have all day to throw, and Lions coordinator Ben Johnson has proven he’ll scheme up open receivers.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: No pick
Matt Bowe: Lions
Mike Clay: Lions
Jeremy Fowler: Lions
Domonique Foxworth: Lions
Dan Graziano: Lions
Jason Reid: No pick
Laura Rutledge: Lions
Sam Wickersham: Lions
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Lions
Jason La Canfora: Lions
Will Brinson: Lions
Jared Dubin: Lions
Ryan Wilson: Lions
John Breech: Lions
Dave Richard: Lions
Jamey Eisenberg: Lions
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bears
Mitch Goldich: Lions
Gary Gramling: Lions
Conor Orr: Lions
John Pluym: Lions
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Lions 31, Bears 27
The Lions got a defensive wake-up call by getting pounded on the ground by the Panthers. That should give the Bears’ confidence on the road knowing Justin Fields can rebound in a more favorable rushing matchup while leaning on David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. But the Lions can counter with more offensive explosiveness with Jared Goff in a complete comfort zone at home.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Lions
Steven Lassan: Lions
Mark Ross: Lions
Ben Weinrib: Lions
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 17 picks:
Gary Davenport: Bears
Greg Ivory: Bears
Kris Knox: Bears
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Lions
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bottom Line
According to NFL Pickwatch, 93% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Lions on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Lions: 32
Bears: 6
