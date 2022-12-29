Week 17 Fantasy Football Stats: Raiders bench Carr, Lamb makes the leap & Lions/Bears shootout coming
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is joined by fellow stat nerd Dalton Del Don for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. Together, the guys come up with one stat for all 32 teams and also preview the Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
The guys talk a lot about this weekend’s game between the Bears and Lions in Detroit, and what a great setup that is for fantasy players in championship weekend. They also talk a bit about Russell Wilson losing his athleticism seemingly overnight and if he can be fixed with a new Broncos coach.
Cam Akers and D’Onta Foreman both showed last week that an Achilles injury is not a career-ender for running backs anymore, but how much can we believe in them this week? Also, how dark will things get for the Raiders against the 49ers now that they’ve benched Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham?
Dalton has one, and only one, reason for maybe not starting Trevor Lawrence this week. Matt wants to see what the Dolphins offense looks like with Teddy Bridgewater in place of Tua, who is back in the concussion protocol. Neither guy can figure out which Chiefs RB to play. This is a must-listen podcast if you’re trying to set your lineup to win the league this week.
01:50 Houston Texans
03:50 Chicago Bears
06:20 Arizona Cardinals
08:25 Denver Broncos
10:20 Indianapolis Colts
13:25 Atlanta Falcons
15:00 Los Angeles Rams
16:45 Carolina Panthers
21:00 Cleveland Browns
23:00 Las Vegas Raiders
28:45 New Orleans Saints
30:25 Detroit Lions
33:10 Green Bay Packers
36:15 Jacksonville Jaguars
37:20 New England Patriots
38:55 New York Jets
39:45 Seattle Seahawks
41:30 Pittsburgh Steelers
42:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45:45 Washington Commanders
48:50 Miami Dolphins
50:35 New York Giants
52:05 Los Angeles Chargers
54:00 Baltimore Ravens
54:50 Cincinnati Bengals
55:35 San Francisco 49ers
58:00 Buffalo Bills
59:05 Kansas City Chiefs
61:30 Minnesota Vikings
64:10 Philadelphia Eagles
66:00 TNF: Cowboys at Titans
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts