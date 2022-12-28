Fantasy Football: Week 17 Running Back rankings

If you're vying for a fantasy championship and have Christian McCaffrey on your team, you must be liking the matchup presented to him in Week 17. Our analysts sure do, as you'll see in their weekly positional rankings. The Las Vegas Raiders, after all, are a bottom-10 unit in total defense and one of fantasy's friendliest matchups for running backs, surrendering 23.1 points per game to the position.

It's a welcome sight after McCaffrey's output against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 when he rushed for just 46 yards (3.1 per carry), caught two passes for 12 yards and scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to salvage an RB14 finish.

Seventeen total touches for CMC has to be a little frustrating to see — especially when backup Tyrion Davis-Price is getting nine carries — but the San Francisco 49ers were in a giving mood on Christmas Eve when it came to long scoring plays, which obviously took away potential opportunities for McCaffrey. George Kittle had touchdown catches of 33 and 34 yards, and Ray-Ray McCloud III scored on a 71-yard run that McCaffrey helped open up with a key block.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gets a favorable fantasy matchup in Week 17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Before last week, CMC had posted three consecutive weeks of top-five positional finishes — RB1, RB2, RB5 — so managers will be hoping for some more of that with championship glory on the line. McCaffrey is our analysts' top choice at RB for Week 17.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Between CMC and Josh Jacobs, the 49ers-Raiders matchup showcases two of fantasy's top five RBs for the season — and Jacobs, too, is looking for a bounce-back game after totaling 5.5 half-PPR points (16 total touches) in a frustrating loss for the Raiders running back.

Here's the running back position — check out where McCaffrey, Jacobs and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 17:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

