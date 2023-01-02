Week 17 Fantasy Football Recap: Mike Evans is back, Cam Akers is fixed & Davante Adams is QB-proof

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens to recap week 17 in the NFL, also typically known as fantasy football championship week. The guys discuss some big performances, a few duds, and look ahead for a couple of teams who are already out of playoff contention.

We kick the show off with a recap of the very fun “backup QB bowl” between Jarrett Stidham (and the Raiders) and Brock Purdy (and the 49ers), but very quickly work our way towards the outstanding offensive performances by Tom Brady, Mike Evans and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…who are a team nobody wants to play in the playoffs.

Noted Bears fan Andy implores the team to protect Justin Fields at all costs before the guys try and figure out what to make of the current four-game winning streak from the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins season looks like it’s slipping away due to Tua’s concussion issues, Damien Harris ate into most of Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy value, we still don’t trust anyone on the Chiefs besides Mahomes & Kelce, and the Jaguars didn’t have to play hard (or for very long) to put away the Texans.

This is a fun episode as the guys go through all of the games played on Sunday, including another 2-TD performance by our guy Austin Ekeler!

03:50 49ers 37, Raiders 34 (OT)

10:45 Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24

19:50 Lions 41, Bears 10

26:55 Packers 41, Vikings 17

34:45 Patriots 23, Dolphins 21

39:35 Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

44:20 Jaguars 31, Texans 3

46:05 Chargers 31, Rams 10

50:30 Seahawks 23, Jets 6

53:30 Giants 38, Colts 10

58:50 Saints 20, Eagles 10

61:40 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

63:40 Browns 24, Commanders 10

66:35 Steelers 16, Ravens 13

