Fantasy Football: Week 17 Rankings

Could fantasy football championship week also be headlined by a preview of the AFC Championship game? Depends of course on who you're rooting for or who you have your chips on but, regardless of that, I think we can all agree Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow should bring some serious fireworks in Week 17.

The Bills and Bengals will square off in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, and when you consider the number of stars in this game, it becomes clear: Many fantasy championships will be decided on Monday night!

Allen, Burrow, Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon. Shoot, even Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary have proven their worth in the last few weeks and could be called upon again when fantasy managers in the championship game need it most. Of course, both these teams go as their quarterbacks do, and few signal-callers command as much stardom as the duo who will take the field in this game.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Burrow is the fourth highest-scoring fantasy quarterback of the season, coming off a 300+ yard, 3-TD game against the Patriots. Allen is coming off a rough game in blistery conditions, but he still totaled three touchdowns himself.

Josh Allen is the second highest-scoring fantasy quarterback through 16 weeks. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Both teams are likely looking toward the playoffs, but this remains one doozy of a matchup for Monday night. Fantasy managers will no doubt be glued to their seats in the hopes their Bills and Bengals stars deliver week-winning performances.

Who do you think will come out on top?

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football playoff matchups in Week 17!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

