Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Kyle Pitts closes in on a history-making campaign for the Falcons, Darren Waller tries to return for the Raiders, and Hunter Henry hunts for touchdowns against the Jaguars.

Week 17 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews has posted eight-catch performances with three different quarterbacks. In this time of uncertainty, Andrews provides safe harbor. … Travis Kelce is returning from the COVID-19 list against the Bengals. We never quite know how COVID-case players are going to fare, but Kelce is facing a defense permitting the seventh most TE fantasy points. … Fresh off a fantasy playoff eliminating performance of 2/21, George Kittle will now be dealing with the insertion of run-first QB Trey Lance under center. Kittle’s upside keeps him in the top four. Just be prepared for a lot of run blocking. … The Raiders had been “hoping” Darren Waller (knee) plays for the first time since Thanksgiving. Now he’s on the COVID-19 list. If he manages to clear the protocol, it will be for a contest with a Colts defense coughing up the third most tight end fantasy points. Even if we assume Waller might not handle his usual targets load, he would immediately be returned to the top five.

Rob Gronkowski has not brought the heat during the Bucs’ injury apocalypse, catching just three combined passes for 52 scoreless yards. A Jets defense he has tormented for a decade offers a golden opportunity to change that. … Zach Ertz is cashing fantasy checks with 14 catches on 24 targets in two games since DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the injured list. He has caught at least five balls in four of his past five games. … Coming off his first 100-yard effort since Week 7, Kyle Pitts has a daunting test in Matt Milano’s Bills. Playing opposite Pitts, I will give Dawson Knox the rankings advantage just because he is so much more likely to score a touchdown. Matt Ryan treats alphas in the red zone like lava. … Dalton Schultz has returned to normalcy with three five-catch performances in his past four appearances. It is worth noting that the Cardinals have been one of the league’s stingiest seam defenses.

Dallas Goedert was a Week 16 bust with Jalen Hurts. That is nothing new, but his huge games the previous two weeks were. That includes 7/135 vs. the collapsed Football Team he will once again be facing this weekend. … Tyler Higbee swears he’s a real person who scores fantasy points. Fresh off back-to-back five-catch outings, the Ravens’ horrid pass defense will do all it can to make it three. … Touchdown Pat Freiermuth is trying to come back from his concussion. His slightly higher catch floor gives him a rankings tiebreaker over Touchdown Hunter Henry. … If Cole Kmet ever, ever scored, he would be a TE1. As it is, touchdowns appear further away than ever with Jimmy Graham commanding end zone targets. … Disappointing though they are, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam have an A+ matchup in a Bolts D handing out the second most TE fantasy points. … Lost at sea, Russell Wilson keeps sending targets Gerald Everett’s way.

