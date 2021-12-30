Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBC Sports Predictor: Play SN7 for a chance to win $1,000,000. Download the app today and play for FREE!
Kyle Pitts closes in on a history-making campaign for the Falcons, Darren Waller tries to return for the Raiders, and Hunter Henry hunts for touchdowns against the Jaguars.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 17 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
LA
2
@CIN
3
HOU
4
@NYJ
5
@IND
6
@DAL
7
ATL
8
@WAS
9
@BUF
10
ARI
11
@BAL
12
@TEN
13
CLE
14
JAC
15
@LAC
16
NYG
17
KC
18
DET
19
@GB
20
@NE
21
@CHI
22
DEN
23
@LAC
24
@PIT
25
@SF
26
@NYJ
27
JAC
28
@IND
29
MIN
30
LV
31
TB
32
@PIT
33
MIA
34
CLE
TE Notes: Mark Andrews has posted eight-catch performances with three different quarterbacks. In this time of uncertainty, Andrews provides safe harbor. … Travis Kelce is returning from the COVID-19 list against the Bengals. We never quite know how COVID-case players are going to fare, but Kelce is facing a defense permitting the seventh most TE fantasy points. … Fresh off a fantasy playoff eliminating performance of 2/21, George Kittle will now be dealing with the insertion of run-first QB Trey Lance under center. Kittle’s upside keeps him in the top four. Just be prepared for a lot of run blocking. … The Raiders had been “hoping” Darren Waller (knee) plays for the first time since Thanksgiving. Now he’s on the COVID-19 list. If he manages to clear the protocol, it will be for a contest with a Colts defense coughing up the third most tight end fantasy points. Even if we assume Waller might not handle his usual targets load, he would immediately be returned to the top five.
Rob Gronkowski has not brought the heat during the Bucs’ injury apocalypse, catching just three combined passes for 52 scoreless yards. A Jets defense he has tormented for a decade offers a golden opportunity to change that. … Zach Ertz is cashing fantasy checks with 14 catches on 24 targets in two games since DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the injured list. He has caught at least five balls in four of his past five games. … Coming off his first 100-yard effort since Week 7, Kyle Pitts has a daunting test in Matt Milano’s Bills. Playing opposite Pitts, I will give Dawson Knox the rankings advantage just because he is so much more likely to score a touchdown. Matt Ryan treats alphas in the red zone like lava. … Dalton Schultz has returned to normalcy with three five-catch performances in his past four appearances. It is worth noting that the Cardinals have been one of the league’s stingiest seam defenses.
Dallas Goedert was a Week 16 bust with Jalen Hurts. That is nothing new, but his huge games the previous two weeks were. That includes 7/135 vs. the collapsed Football Team he will once again be facing this weekend. … Tyler Higbee swears he’s a real person who scores fantasy points. Fresh off back-to-back five-catch outings, the Ravens’ horrid pass defense will do all it can to make it three. … Touchdown Pat Freiermuth is trying to come back from his concussion. His slightly higher catch floor gives him a rankings tiebreaker over Touchdown Hunter Henry. … If Cole Kmet ever, ever scored, he would be a TE1. As it is, touchdowns appear further away than ever with Jimmy Graham commanding end zone targets. … Disappointing though they are, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam have an A+ matchup in a Bolts D handing out the second most TE fantasy points. … Lost at sea, Russell Wilson keeps sending targets Gerald Everett’s way.
Week 17 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
ARI
2
ATL
3
@NYJ
4
@BAL
5
JAC
6
@IND
7
@WAS
8
@CIN
9
MIA
10
LV
11
@DAL
12
KC
13
LA
14
@TEN
15
HOU
16
DEN
17
@GB
18
MIN
19
CLE
20
NYG
21
DET
22
@SEA
23
@PIT
24
@LAC
25
CAR
26
@CHI
27
@BUF
28
PHI
29
@SF
30
TB
31
@NE
32
@NO
Week 17 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
New England Patriots
JAC
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@NYJ
3
Philadelphia Eagles
@WAS
4
Buffalo Bills
ATL
5
New Orleans Saints
CAR
6
Chicago Bears
NYG
7
Carolina Panthers
@NO
8
Indianapolis Colts
LV
9
Dallas Cowboys
ARI
10
Green Bay Packers
MIN
11
Tennessee Titans
MIA
12
Miami Dolphins
@TEN
13
Houston Texans
@SF
14
Los Angeles Rams
@BAL
15
Kansas City Chiefs
@CIN
16
San Francisco 49ers
HOU
17
Cleveland Browns
@PIT
18
Los Angeles Chargers
DEN
19
Pittsburgh Steelers
CLE
20
Detroit Lions
@SEA
21
Seattle Seahawks
DET
22
New York Giants
@CHI
23
Denver Broncos
@LAC
24
Arizona Cardinals
@DAL
25
Cincinnati Bengals
KC
26
Washington Football Team
PHI
27
Las Vegas Raiders
@IND
28
Minnesota Vikings
@GB
29
New York Jets
TB
30
Atlanta Falcons
@BUF
31
Jacksonville Jaguars
@NE
32
Baltimore Ravens
LA