Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
In this article:
Kyle Pitts closes in on a history-making campaign for the Falcons, Darren Waller tries to return for the Raiders, and Hunter Henry hunts for touchdowns against the Jaguars.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 17 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

LA

2

Travis Kelce

@CIN

3

George Kittle

HOU

4

Rob Gronkowski

@NYJ

5

Darren Waller

@IND

6

Zach Ertz

@DAL

7

Dawson Knox

ATL

8

Dallas Goedert

@WAS

9

Kyle Pitts

@BUF

10

Dalton Schultz

ARI

11

Tyler Higbee

@BAL

12

Mike Gesicki

@TEN

13

Pat Freiermuth

CLE

14

Hunter Henry

JAC

15

Noah Fant

@LAC

16

Cole Kmet

NYG

17

C.J. Uzomah

KC

18

Gerald Everett

DET

19

Tyler Conklin

@GB

20

James O'Shaughnessy

@NE

21

Evan Engram

@CHI

22

Jared Cook

DEN

23

Albert Okwuegbunam

@LAC

24

Austin Hooper

@PIT

25

Brevin Jordan

@SF

26

Cameron Brate

@NYJ

27

Jonnu Smith

JAC

28

Foster Moreau

@IND

29

Josiah Deguara

MIN

30

Jack Doyle

LV

31

Tyler Kroft

TB

32

David Njoku

@PIT

33

Geoff Swaim

MIA

34

Zach Gentry

CLE

TE Notes: Mark Andrews has posted eight-catch performances with three different quarterbacks. In this time of uncertainty, Andrews provides safe harbor. … Travis Kelce is returning from the COVID-19 list against the Bengals. We never quite know how COVID-case players are going to fare, but Kelce is facing a defense permitting the seventh most TE fantasy points. … Fresh off a fantasy playoff eliminating performance of 2/21, George Kittle will now be dealing with the insertion of run-first QB Trey Lance under center. Kittle’s upside keeps him in the top four. Just be prepared for a lot of run blocking. … The Raiders had been “hoping” Darren Waller (knee) plays for the first time since Thanksgiving. Now he’s on the COVID-19 list. If he manages to clear the protocol, it will be for a contest with a Colts defense coughing up the third most tight end fantasy points. Even if we assume Waller might not handle his usual targets load, he would immediately be returned to the top five.

Rob Gronkowski has not brought the heat during the Bucs’ injury apocalypse, catching just three combined passes for 52 scoreless yards. A Jets defense he has tormented for a decade offers a golden opportunity to change that. … Zach Ertz is cashing fantasy checks with 14 catches on 24 targets in two games since DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the injured list. He has caught at least five balls in four of his past five games. … Coming off his first 100-yard effort since Week 7, Kyle Pitts has a daunting test in Matt Milano’s Bills. Playing opposite Pitts, I will give Dawson Knox the rankings advantage just because he is so much more likely to score a touchdown. Matt Ryan treats alphas in the red zone like lava. … Dalton Schultz has returned to normalcy with three five-catch performances in his past four appearances. It is worth noting that the Cardinals have been one of the league’s stingiest seam defenses.

Dallas Goedert was a Week 16 bust with Jalen Hurts. That is nothing new, but his huge games the previous two weeks were. That includes 7/135 vs. the collapsed Football Team he will once again be facing this weekend. … Tyler Higbee swears he’s a real person who scores fantasy points. Fresh off back-to-back five-catch outings, the Ravens’ horrid pass defense will do all it can to make it three. … Touchdown Pat Freiermuth is trying to come back from his concussion. His slightly higher catch floor gives him a rankings tiebreaker over Touchdown Hunter Henry. … If Cole Kmet ever, ever scored, he would be a TE1. As it is, touchdowns appear further away than ever with Jimmy Graham commanding end zone targets. … Disappointing though they are, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam have an A+ matchup in a Bolts D handing out the second most TE fantasy points. … Lost at sea, Russell Wilson keeps sending targets Gerald Everett’s way.

Week 17 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Greg Zuerlein

ARI

2

Tyler Bass

ATL

3

Ryan Succop

@NYJ

4

Matt Gay

@BAL

5

Nick Folk

JAC

6

Daniel Carlson

@IND

7

Jake Elliott

@WAS

8

Harrison Butker

@CIN

9

Randy Bullock

MIA

10

Michael Badgley

LV

11

Matt Prater

@DAL

12

Evan McPherson

KC

13

Justin Tucker

LA

14

Jason Sanders

@TEN

15

Robbie Gould

HOU

16

Dustin Hopkins

DEN

17

Greg Joseph

@GB

18

Mason Crosby

MIN

19

Chris Boswell

CLE

20

Cairo Santos

NYG

21

Jason Myers

DET

22

Riley Patterson

@SEA

23

Chase McLaughlin

@PIT

24

Brandon McManus

@LAC

25

Brett Maher

CAR

26

Graham Gano

@CHI

27

Younghoe Koo

@BUF

28

BrIan Johnson

PHI

29

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@SF

30

Eddy Pineiro

TB

31

Matthew Wright

@NE

32

Lirim Hajrullahu

@NO

Week 17 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

JAC

2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@NYJ

3

Philadelphia Eagles

@WAS

4

Buffalo Bills

ATL

5

New Orleans Saints

CAR

6

Chicago Bears

NYG

7

Carolina Panthers

@NO

8

Indianapolis Colts

LV

9

Dallas Cowboys

ARI

10

Green Bay Packers

MIN

11

Tennessee Titans

MIA

12

Miami Dolphins

@TEN

13

Houston Texans

@SF

14

Los Angeles Rams

@BAL

15

Kansas City Chiefs

@CIN

16

San Francisco 49ers

HOU

17

Cleveland Browns

@PIT

18

Los Angeles Chargers

DEN

19

Pittsburgh Steelers

CLE

20

Detroit Lions

@SEA

21

Seattle Seahawks

DET

22

New York Giants

@CHI

23

Denver Broncos

@LAC

24

Arizona Cardinals

@DAL

25

Cincinnati Bengals

KC

26

Washington Football Team

PHI

27

Las Vegas Raiders

@IND

28

Minnesota Vikings

@GB

29

New York Jets

TB

30

Atlanta Falcons

@BUF

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

@NE

32

Baltimore Ravens

LA

