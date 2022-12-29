Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









T.J. Hockenson hopes to stay cooking for the Vikes, David Njoku angles to move on from his knee issues, and Tyler Higbee wonders if last week's outburst was a fluke.

Week 17 Tight Ends

TE Notes: With 10/213/4 over the past two weeks, we have no choice but to make Geroge Kittle the TE2 overall behind Travis Kelce. A date with the seam-soft Raiders helps. Of course, we may have to re-evaluate if Deebo Samuel (ankle) gets cleared. With the 49ers cruising and the Raiders collapsed, my guess is Samuel gets another week to heal. … One of the players Kittle has vaulted is Mark Andrews, who has fallen into a funk amidst the Ravens' quarterback chaos. He has not scored or reached 70 yards in nine games. At the very least, he needs Lamar Jackson (ankle) to finally return. … T.J. Hockenson's 16 targets against the Giants were the second most by any seam stretcher in a game all season, surpassed only by Travis Kelce's 17 Week 9 looks. This being Hock, he still averaged only 8.4 yards per catch, but he found the end zone twice in the process. Despite Hock's poor rare stats, we can no longer ignore the fact he has both a higher floor and ceiling than Andrews right now.

Speaking of higher floors and ceilings, Evan Engram has 9.6 more PPR points than any other tight end over the past three weeks. He's caught at least seven passes on eight targets each time out. The Texans roll out the red carpet for every position. … Dalton Schultz is slumping, but the Titans' horrendous pass defense allows the fourth most TE fantasy points. The risk here is that Malik Willis fails to move the ball and challenge the Cowboys whatsoever, letting Dallas settle into its predictable run-killing mode. … Dallas Goedert generated 67 yards on just three targets in his Week 16 return. Expect more usage against the Saints, and a high volume floor if mono-threat Gardner Minshew is forced to make another start in Jalen Hurts' place. … Pat Freiermuth has a stable floor without much hope of ceiling in this Kenny Pickett-led offense. … Severely banged up, we would expect the Saints to remain run committed, furnishing continued floor for “tight end” Taysom Hill.

It's been a rollercoaster month for David Njoku, who has been dealing with knee issues. Throw in Deshaun Watson's erratic play and horrific Week 16 weather, and a player who had been looking like a top-five TE1 has only 42 scoreless yards over his past two appearances. Now he's going on the road against a Commanders defense that's bottom-six in TE fantasy points allowed. I'm still getting him back in the top 10 because of his consistently demonstrated upside. … How does Tyler Higbee go from a scoreless 12/97 over his previous four games to 9/94/2 against the Broncos? Perhaps he is finally settled in with Baker Mayfield. Although improved, the Chargers are not a stay-away pass defense. … Bad as the Broncos are, Greg Dulcich will have plenty of cheap volume opportunities in keep-up mode with the Chiefs. That's if he plays through his hamstring injury. … Held out of the end zone in five straight games, Cole Kmet should get some looks at the rim vs. Detroit. … Malik Willis' horrendous play has removed Chigoziem Okonkwo from high-end TE2 consideration.

