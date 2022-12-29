Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



T.J. Hockenson hopes to stay cooking for the Vikes, David Njoku angles to move on from his knee issues, and Tyler Higbee wonders if last week's outburst was a fluke.

Week 17 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

DEN

2

George Kittle

@LV

3

T.J. Hockenson

@GB

4

Evan Engram

@HOU

5

Mark Andrews

PIT

6

Dalton Schultz

@TEN

7

Dallas Goedert

NO

8

Pat Freiermuth

@BAL

9

David Njoku

@WAS

10

Taysom Hill

@PHI

11

Tyler Higbee

@LAC

12

Gerald Everett

LA

13

Cole Kmet

@DET

14

Dawson Knox

@CIN

15

Darren Waller

SF

16

Juwan Johnson

@PHI

17

Greg Dulcich

@KC

18

Tyler Conklin

@SEA

19

Logan Thomas

CLE

20

Noah Fant

NYJ

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

DAL

22

Jeff Driskel

JAC

23

Cade Otton

CAR

24

Hunter Henry

MIA

25

Trey McBride

@ATL

26

Daniel Bellinger

IND

27

Austin Hooper

DAL

28

Jordan Akins

JAC

29

Jelani Woods

@NYG

30

Shane Zylstra

CHI

31

Robert Tonyan

MIN

32

Mike Gesicki

@NE

33

Cameron Brate

CAR

34

Brock Wright

CHI

TE Notes: With 10/213/4 over the past two weeks, we have no choice but to make Geroge Kittle the TE2 overall behind Travis Kelce. A date with the seam-soft Raiders helps. Of course, we may have to re-evaluate if Deebo Samuel (ankle) gets cleared. With the 49ers cruising and the Raiders collapsed, my guess is Samuel gets another week to heal. … One of the players Kittle has vaulted is Mark Andrews, who has fallen into a funk amidst the Ravens' quarterback chaos. He has not scored or reached 70 yards in nine games. At the very least, he needs Lamar Jackson (ankle) to finally return. … T.J. Hockenson's 16 targets against the Giants were the second most by any seam stretcher in a game all season, surpassed only by Travis Kelce's 17 Week 9 looks. This being Hock, he still averaged only 8.4 yards per catch, but he found the end zone twice in the process. Despite Hock's poor rare stats, we can no longer ignore the fact he has both a higher floor and ceiling than Andrews right now.

Speaking of higher floors and ceilings, Evan Engram has 9.6 more PPR points than any other tight end over the past three weeks. He's caught at least seven passes on eight targets each time out. The Texans roll out the red carpet for every position. … Dalton Schultz is slumping, but the Titans' horrendous pass defense allows the fourth most TE fantasy points. The risk here is that Malik Willis fails to move the ball and challenge the Cowboys whatsoever, letting Dallas settle into its predictable run-killing mode. … Dallas Goedert generated 67 yards on just three targets in his Week 16 return. Expect more usage against the Saints, and a high volume floor if mono-threat Gardner Minshew is forced to make another start in Jalen Hurts' place. … Pat Freiermuth has a stable floor without much hope of ceiling in this Kenny Pickett-led offense. … Severely banged up, we would expect the Saints to remain run committed, furnishing continued floor for “tight end” Taysom Hill.

It's been a rollercoaster month for David Njoku, who has been dealing with knee issues. Throw in Deshaun Watson's erratic play and horrific Week 16 weather, and a player who had been looking like a top-five TE1 has only 42 scoreless yards over his past two appearances. Now he's going on the road against a Commanders defense that's bottom-six in TE fantasy points allowed. I'm still getting him back in the top 10 because of his consistently demonstrated upside. … How does Tyler Higbee go from a scoreless 12/97 over his previous four games to 9/94/2 against the Broncos? Perhaps he is finally settled in with Baker Mayfield. Although improved, the Chargers are not a stay-away pass defense. … Bad as the Broncos are, Greg Dulcich will have plenty of cheap volume opportunities in keep-up mode with the Chiefs. That's if he plays through his hamstring injury. … Held out of the end zone in five straight games, Cole Kmet should get some looks at the rim vs. Detroit. … Malik Willis' horrendous play has removed Chigoziem Okonkwo from high-end TE2 consideration.

Week 17 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

@CIN

2

Brett Maher

@TEN

3

Justin Tucker

PIT

4

Harrison Butker

DEN

5

Riley Patterson

@HOU

6

Robbie Gould

@LV

7

Daniel Carlson

SF

8

Cameron Dicker

LA

9

Nick Folk

MIA

10

Michael Badgley

CHI

11

Evan McPherson

BUF

12

Greg Joseph

@GB

13

Eddy Pineiro

@TB

14

Ryan Succop

CAR

15

Younghoe Koo

ARI

16

Greg Zuerlein

@SEA

17

Jason Sanders

@NE

18

Chase McLaughlin

@NYG

19

Graham Gano

IND

20

Jason Myers

NYJ

21

Cairo Santos

@DET

22

Jake Elliott

NO

23

Matt Gay

@LAC

24

Mason Crosby

MIN

25

Cade York

@WAS

26

Matt Prater

@ATL

27

Joey Slye

CLE

28

Chris Boswell

@BAL

29

Ka'imi Fairbairn

JAC

30

Wil Lutz

@PHI

31

Brandon McManus

@KC

32

Randy Bullock

DAL

Week 17 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Dallas Cowboys

@TEN

2

San Francisco 49ers

@LV

3

Philadelphia Eagles

NO

4

Kansas City Chiefs

DEN

5

Baltimore Ravens

PIT

6

Arizona Cardinals

@ATL

7

New England Patriots

MIA

8

Jacksonville Jaguars

@HOU

9

New York Jets

@SEA

10

Washington Commanders

CLE

11

Buffalo Bills

@CIN

12

Cleveland Browns

@WAS

13

Indianapolis Colts

@NYG

14

Carolina Panthers

@TB

15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CAR

16

Pittsburgh Steelers

@BAL

17

Los Angeles Chargers

LA

18

Miami Dolphins

@NE

19

Atlanta Falcons

ARI

20

New York Giants

IND

21

Los Angeles Rams

@LAC

22

Detroit Lions

CHI

23

Minnesota Vikings

@GB

24

Houston Texans

JAC

25

Green Bay Packers

MIN

26

Seattle Seahawks

NYJ

27

Chicago Bears

@DET

28

Cincinnati Bengals

BUF

29

Denver Broncos

@KC

30

New Orleans Saints

@PHI

31

Tennessee Titans

DAL

32

Las Vegas Raiders

SF

