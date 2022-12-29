Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Trevor Lawrence heads to Houston for the fantasy finals, Kirk Cousins arrives in Green Bay as a road underdog, and Teddy Bridgewater tries to make streamers happy in place of Tua Tagovailoa.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 17 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Josh Allen enters championship weekend averaging the most weekly fantasy points at quarterback. Playing in the second highest totaled game of the week at Cincinnati, he has an excellent shot at emerging with his crown intact. … The Broncos are allowing the fewest QB fantasy points, but as Baker Mayfield proved in Week 16, the overall crumbling state of Denver's program has created new-found opportunities for enemy signal callers. It's not a concerning spot for Patrick Mahomes, who ripped the Broncos for three scores three weeks ago in a contest where he was largely messing around. … Justin Fields' campaign to break Lamar Jackson's single-season quarterback rushing record took a major hit with Week 16's 7/11 ground line. Allowing both the most QB fantasy points and QB rushing yards, the Lions offer a mouthwatering bounce-back opportunity in the highest-totaled game of the week. … Expected to be a 2022 regression monster, Joe Burrow has instead kept his touchdown percentage above 6.0. The Bills are a tough matchup, but Burrow has almost always thrived in shootout conditions.

With three scores in three of his past four starts, Dak Prescott encounters the Titans' bottom-three pass defense for the fantasy finals. The concern, naturally, is that Malik Willis doesn't offer enough resistance on the other side and Dallas amps up its rushing attack on a short week as 12.5-point road favorites. … Fantasy managers find themselves in the unfortunate position of "just having to trust" Justin Herbert. Although he's third in passing yards (1,246) since the calendar flipped to December four games ago, he has only two touchdowns to show for it. Brutal, and perhaps season-ending for players who made Herbert a top-five quarterback over the summer. You "just have to trust" that the touchdown regression will come for a player who is this good throwing this much. … Sidelined since Week 13, the Ravens are remaining cagey about Lamar Jackson's (knee) status. We assume Jackson's dual-threat will be in full bloom if he suits up to face the Steelers. … Finally experiencing positive touchdown regression over the past five weeks, Kirk Cousins is going to have to be throwing as a surprisingly hefty road 'dog in a 48.0-totaled showdown with Green Bay.

Beset by awful Week 16 weather conditions in New York, red-hot Trevor Lawrence still got home as a QB1 by virtue of a rushing score. The ground could remain his ticket against a Texans defense that has remained surprisingly stingy through the air but a pushover on the ground. … We love our fantasy finals QB1 Jared Goff, don't we folks? As much as it feels like tempting fate, it's a no-brainer in Detroit's dome vs. the Bears' No. 32 by dropback EPA pass defense. The week-leading 52.0 total is the icing on the cake. … Although his touchdown percentage remains stubbornly low, Aaron Rodgers has been playing better heading into a matchup with a Vikings defense permitting the most weekly passing yards. Missing Christian Watson (hip) would be a major blow, however. It's still an A+ opponent and game environment. … Jalen Hurts (shoulder) will return to the top four if he suits up. If not, Gardner Minshew will remain QB1 adjacent after last week's QB2 overall finish vs. Dallas' elite defense. The Week 17 problem is that, though New Orleans' pass defense isn't as good as Dallas', its offense is far, far worse, and may not be able to push the Eagles into another high-volume Minshew outing.

Geno Smith has struggled to the tune of two total touchdowns and 5.4 yards per attempt over the past two weeks. Tyler Lockett's (finger) return would provide a major boost against the Jets' elite pass defense. Either way, it will be difficult to regard Smith as a true QB1 for the fantasy finals. … Which brings us to the man opposing Smith, Mike White. Although he has not proven to be durable during his short career, he has been quite prolific. That includes at least 268 yards passing in all three of his 2022 starts. The Seahawks have been a green-light spot for opposing passers. … Brock Purdy has been all Kyle Shanahan scheme floor, no ceiling through four appearances since Jimmy Garoppolo's injury. He has likely exceeded Shanny's wildest expectations, but the point will remain not to put the offense on Purdy's shoulders. He does have an admittedly delectable finals-week matchup in the Raiders. Deebo Samuel (ankle) has an outside shot of returning, as well. … Continuing to display zero in the way of ceiling, Tom Brady is rematching with a white-hot Panthers defense that held him to zero touchdowns in Week 7. Fantasy managers can still reasonably expect two scores. Just don't hope for more.

You could argue Daniel Jones belongs higher and not be wrong. I am keeping my expectations tempered for a 38.0-totaled, guaranteed snoozeathon with the Colts. Both his passing and rushing floor are just slightly lacking. … Teddy Bridgewater has tended to get instantly injured when stepping on the field this season, but Mike McDaniel's offense is looking every bit the push-button attack San Francisco's is. 260/2 is an eminently reasonable expectation, even against the Patriots. … Regressing under Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr has seen both his completion percentage and yards per attempt fall sharply from their Jon Gruden benchmarks. Seeming to have less and less clue as to what is going on as he gets deeper into the season, McDaniels won't have the answers vs. San Francisco … is what I wrote before Vegas benched Carr. Yikes. Jarrett Stidham has zero streaming juice.. … Carson Wentz is here to attempt 40 passes and toss two interceptions. The rest is up to his excellent receiver corps and strong Week 17 matchup in Cleveland. … Being made useful by Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield does have a tough matchup in an improving Chargers defense. He ultimately lacks the weapons to make him a priority QB2 streamer.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @NBCSEdgeFB or @RotoPat on Twitter.