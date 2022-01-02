Week 17 Fantasy Football Blog

It’s Championship Sunday! For most of us, this is the ride or die moment for our squads and we have a full day of games ready to go. Can’t watch the games today? I have you covered with all of the action from the 1:00 pm ET and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

Justin Fields

Kirk Cousins

Jimmy Garoppolo (doubtful)

Jared Goff (doubtful)

Mark Ingram (doubtful)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Antonio Gibson

Cam Akers

Tevin Coleman

Matt Breida

Jerry Jeudy

Tim Patrick

Emmanuel Sanders

Julio Jones

Elijah Moore

Jamison Crowder

Tre’Quan Smith

Jared Cook

James O’Shaughnessy

1:00 PM ET

Falcons - Bills

Giants - Bears

Chiefs - Bengals

Dolphins - Titans

Raiders - Colts

Jaguars - Patriots

Buccaneers - Jets

Eagles - Washington

Rams - Ravens

(1:41) Holy cow! Ja’Marr Chase just scored a touchdown on a 72-yard play! Just wow! They trail the Chiefs 7-14.

Allen added his second rushing touchdown of the day while Boston Scott put a touchdown on the board for the Eagles. They have cut the WFT lead 7-10.

(1:40) The Titans are getting ready to score on a big run from D’Onta Foreman for a 14-yard gain.

(1:36) Damien Harris just scored his second touchdown of the day for the Patriots. He has eight carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns so far today.

Braxton Berrios also added his second touchdown with Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder sidelined.

(1:32) Derrick Gore just carried the ball inside the five-yard line for the Chiefs while Clyde Edwards-Helaire is sidelined. Travis Kelce took the direct snap but they lost a yard on the play. Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce on a pass this time for a touchdown (probably a better idea than the wild cat).

Oh boy, Matt Ryan was just sacked for a Buffalo recovery. They are in excellent field position on 18-yard line.

INJURY UPDATE: Jacobs left the field for the locker room with a rib issue but is considered probable to return.

(1:30) Ouch, Matthew Stafford was just intercepted for a pick-six with a pass intended for Tyler Higbee.

Washington added to their lead with a field goal. They are ahead of the Eagles. 10-0.

Big play from Hunter Renfrow on a 41-yard play for the Raiders against the Colts.

(1:26) Derek Carr was just picked off on the deep ball by the Colts.

Allen’s pass to Diggs bounced right off of his hands on third down. Facing fourth and goal, the Bills stayed on the field. Allen’s pass was incomplete but there was a flag late. Oh my, that was an easy defensive pass interference call and a fresh set of downs for Buffalo.

(1:21) Despite the injury designation heading into this game, Mike Evans was deemed active and he just scored a touchdown for Tampa Bay against the Jets. They tied the game 7-7.

Trevor Lawrence just threw a long pass to Laquon Treadwell for a 40-yard gain against the Patriots. They could not convert for a touchdown and they settle for a field goal.

Buffalo, on the nine-yard line, is getting ready to score. Allen found Stefon Diggs to get the Bills to the four-yard line.

(1:20) Matt Gay just missed a field goal for the Rams against the Ravens. That game remains scoreless at 0-0.

(1:18) The Bears added another touchdown after the Glennon turnover from WR Darnell Mooney on a short pass from Andy Dalton.

Safety alert! The Falcons go up by two with a safety against the Bills.

(1:14) The Patriots took the early lead with a touchdown from Damien Harris against the Jaguars.

Nick Siriani kept his Eagles offense on the field on fourth down and two to go. Jordan Howard was denied the first down and Washington took over on downs.

(1:13) Oh no… Glennon just threw a pick that bounced off of Kenny Golladay’s hands. The Bears are within striking distance yet again on the 26-yard line.

(1:11) We’re not stopping now, Josh Jacobs just scored for the Raiders on a the back of a seven-minute drive against the Colts.

(1:06) Ok, let’s go! Jaret Patterson just scored for the Washington Football team and the Jets are within striking distance. A little razzle dazzle, and Braxton Berrios just scored for New York.

(1:04) The Giants started of as expected with the Bears’ defense sacking Glennon for a turnover. Hope you started the Bears DST. Chicago capitalized with the first TD of the game from David Montgomery.