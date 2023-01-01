Week 17 Fantasy Football Blog

The fantasy football championship day is upon us and we have a full slate of games to follow this Sunday. Can't watch the action? Check back here for updates on scoring plays, injuries, turnovers, and general fantasy mayhem as you wrap up your 2022 fantasy season.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

Jalen Hurts

Tua Tagovailoa

Colt McCoy

DeAndre Hopkins

Mecole Hardman

DeVante Parker

Deebo Samuel

Jonnu Smith

Greg Dulcich (IR)

1:00 pm ET Games

Dolphins @ Patriots

Broncos @ Chiefs

Colts @ Giants

Saints @ Eagles

Panthers @ Buccaneers

Bears @ Lions

Browns @ Commanders

Jaguars @ Texans

Cardinals @ Falcons

1:15 - The Jaguars join the scoring party with a short touchdown from JaMycal Hasty after Travis Etienne got them into scoring position.

1:12 - Skyy Moore had a great play to get the Chiefs to the five-yard line. Isiah Pacheco finished off their drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown. There was an issue trying to kick the extra point so the score remains 6-0.

1:09 - In case you missed it, David Blough is the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. After getting them into the red zone, the Cardinals have to settle for a field goal.

Justin Fields just had a big run play for 31 yards. It was on a direct snap to Cole Kmet who flipped it to Fields for the gain. Kmet then scored on that drive with a 13-yard reception.

1:08 - Ok, Tommy Tremble, let's get it started! The Panthers drew first blood in their matchup against the Buccaneers. Tremble scored on a 17-yard pass from Sam Darnold.

1:06 - It's a bit of a slow start for Week 17, but Teddy Bridgewater just hit Tyreek Hill on a deep pass… oh, wait. Hill's second foot was out.