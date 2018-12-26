Week 17 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Steelers must be dominant
While Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes might be out of their full control, they will still need to defeat an inferior opponent in Week 17.
[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]
Scroll to continue with content
If they want to increase their chances at sneaking into the playoffs, their defense will have to shut down the mangled Cincinnati Bengals in a plus-matchup at home.
[Week 17 Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings