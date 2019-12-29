Week 17 Fantasy Blog

There are many fantasy football titles on the line in today's regular-season finale and even more importantly, NFL playoff spots are to be decided with today's action. That also means many teams with playoff position already locked up will not be playing today, including Ravens QB and MVP front runner Lamar Jackson.

(2:11PM) TD The Saints, unlike many other teams playing for optimal playoff seed today, are not taking any chance. QB Drew Brees passed for a one-yard score to a wide-open WR Tre'Quan Smith. The Saints now lead 28-0 midway through the second quarter. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has 11 total yards.

(2:07PM) TD After a slow start, the Chiefs have a lead after QB Patrick Mahomes found WR Demarcus Robinson for a 24-yard score. Kansas City leads the Chargers 10-7 late in the first half.

(2:05PM) INJURY Panthers rookie QB Will Grier is taking a beating today and has suffered an injury. Former starter QB Kyle Allen is warming up as the Saints lead 21-0.

(1:55PM) TD The Bengals have now built a two-score lead against the Browns with HC Freddie Kitchens' job reportedly on the line. QB Andy Dalton scrambled and scored from five yards out to make it 20-7 early in the second quarter.

(1:48PM) TD The Buccaneers are on the board as QB Jameis Winston hit TE Cameron Brate on a fourth-down play for a two-yard score.

(1:47PM) BIG PLAY Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston just became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to pass for over 5,000 yards in a season.

(1:39PM) TD This could be the last time we see QB Philip Rivers in a Chargers uniform as he is set to enter free agency. Rivers just hit WR Keenan Allen for a 12-yard score to give his team a lead over the Chiefs.

(1:36PM) TD All those weeks you complained about Saints RB Alvin Kamara failing to score a touchdown? He's making up for it in the past two weeks. He just scored his second of the game, a one-yard run, giving New Orleans a 14-0 lead over Carolina.

(1:35PM) TD The Bengals have take the lead over cross-state rival Cleveland thanks to a three-yard scoring run from RB Joe Mixon, who is now up to 78 yards on the day. Cincy leads 13-7 after a missed extra point.

(1:29PM) BIG PLAY Bengals RB Joe Mixon has been one of the hottest backs in the league the past few weeks and that's not changing today. Mixon has five early carries for 75 yards midway through the first quarter.

(1:21PM) INJURY Chargers QB Philip Rivers took a shot from Chiefs Chris Jones and was sent to the blue medical tent. He did exit rather quickly and appears set to stay in the game once his team regains possession.

(1:19PM) TD The Lions used a trick play to take the early lead against the Packers, who are playing for playoff seeding. WR Danny Amendola found a wide-open QB David Blough standing alone in the end zone for a 19-yard score.

(1:14PM) TD The Bengals had a quick answer to Cleveland's touchdown, scoring one of their own as QB Andy Dalton found TE C.J. Uzomah for a 15-yard score.

(1:11PM) TD Fat boy TD alert!! Falcons QB Matt Ryan hit a wide-open OL Ty Sambrailo for a 35-yard touchdown. They lead the Buccaneers early in a meaningless game.

(1:08PM) TD The Saints marched down the field on their opening possession and RB Alvin Kamara finished it off with a 15-yard touchdown run. After a long touchdown drought, Kamara now has three scores in the past two games.

(1:05PM) TD Browns HC Freddie Kitchens job is reportedly on the line today and his team is off to a good start. QB Baker Mayfield went over the top and found WR Damion Ratley for a 46-yard score.

(1:04PM) BIG PLAY Many were counting on Vikings third-string RB Mike Boone last week but he didn't come through. He just took his first carry for 59 yards and into the red zone. Unfortunately, he fumbled the very next touch and the Bears recovered.