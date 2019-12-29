Week 17 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Jets at Bills

Jets: WR Demaryius Thomas, DB Blake Countess, RB Josh Adams, RB Kenneth Dixon, DB Bennett Jackson, DL Jordan Willis, TE Ross Travis

Bills: DE Shaq Lawson, WR Andre Roberts, WR Cole Beasley, WR John Brown, CB Tre'Davious White, RB Devin Singletary, TE Dawson Knox

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: CB Jomal Wiltz, WR Allen Hurns, LB Vince Biegel, T J’Marcus Webb, OL Keaton Sutherland, TE Clive Walford, DE Taco Charlton

Patriots: DT Byron Cowart, S Terrence Brooks, CB Jason McCourty, QB Cody Kessler, RB Damien Harris, TE Ryan Izzo, OL Jermaine Eleumunor

Saints at Panthers

Saints: CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, S Marcus Williams, RB Zach Line, OL Ethan Greenidge, DL Noah Spence, LB Manti Te’o

Panthers: WR D.J. Moore, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Corn Elder, OL Matt Kaskey, DE Christian Miller, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DE Marquis Haynes

Browns at Bengals

Browns: WR Rashard Higgins, S J.T. Hassell, T Kendall Lamm, G Colby Gossett, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Taywan Taylor, DE Robert McCray

Bengals: G John Jerry, T Isaiah Prince, TE Mason Schreck, TE Jordan Franks, WR Stanley Morgan, WR Damion Willis, QB Jake Dolegala

Packers at Lions

Packers: RB Jamaal Williams, WR Ryan Grant, S Will Redmond, FB Danny Vitale, OL Alex Light, T John Leglue

Lions: DT A'Shawn Robinson, T Rick Wagner, OL Caleb Benenoch, CB Dee Virgin, CB Michael Jackson, RB Wes Hills, DL Jonathan Wynn

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jalen Guyton, S Jaylen Watkins, S Roderic Teamer, G Spencer Drango, T Russell Okung, DT Sylvester Williams

Chiefs: CB Morris Claiborne, QB Chad Henne, CB Alex Brown, OL Jackson Barton, OL Andrew Wylie, TE Deon Yelder, DL Xavier Williams

Bears at Vikings

Bears: WR Taylor Gabriel, CB Michael Joseph, G Rashaad Coward, T Bobby Massie, TE Bradley Sowell, DT Eddie Goldman DL Akiem Hicks

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, RB Alexander Mattison, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Anthony Barr, T Riley Reiff, T Brian O'Neill, DT Shamar Stephen

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: G Jamon Brown, DE Adrian Clayborn, S Chris Cooper, G Sean Harlow, WR Brandon Powell, LB Ahmad Thomas, OL John Wetzel

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, LB Kahzin Daniels, G Aaron Stinnie, T Jerald Hawkins, WR Spencer Schnell, TE Codey McElroy, DL Beau Allen