Week 17 DFS Preview: Target the Chiefs, value plays

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Happy New Year! Matt Harmon is joined by 4for4's TJ Hernandez to wade through the massive Sunday slate and find value. The guys target the Chiefs vs Bengals, Cowboys vs Cardinals, and... the Lions vs Seahawks game? They also have a few players to fade.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy and check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories

  • Week 17 Fantasy Preview: A great week for sleepers

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don get together one last time this season to provide a game-by-game fantasy preview of Week 17 in the NFL. If you’re in the championship round of your fantasy football league, you’ll want to listen to find out which sleepers could help you win!

  • Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 17's top receiver plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)

  • Overreaction CFP semifinals edition: SEC rematch is set

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde taped a late-night edition of the podcast recapping the College Football Playoff semifinals. In the Cotton Bowl, Alabama rolled newcomer Cincinnati 27-6 and in the Orange Bowl we saw Georgia dismantle Michigan 34-11. What is the next possible step to make the playoffs more interesting? Can we finally expand this thing?

  • Fantasy Basketball: Waiver Wire pickups heading into Week 12

    Get a boost to your fantasy hoops lineups with our waiver wire recommendations heading into Week 12.

  • Ole Miss QB Matt Corral injured in Sugar Bowl

    Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor's Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his own as he walked into an injury tent behind the bench. Corral, a projected high-round NFL draft pick next spring, has been one of the most exciting players in college football in 2021, passing for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 597 yards and 11 TDs rushing.

  • NFL DFS Week 17 Fades

    Check out a few players you might like to leave out of your Week 17 cash game lineups (Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

    Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 16 of his favorite starts for Week 17. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Daily Fantasy Football: Week 17 lineup picks and strategy

    Let's get those Week 17 daily fantasy lineups in order with TJ Hernandez's tournament and cash game tips.

  • Alabama-Georgia II: 3 early questions for the College Football Playoff title game

    Is the Georgia-Alabama rematch really going to be any different?

  • Grieving Kelly makes emotional return to Colts headquarters

    Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly walked into the team's media room Thursday, stared into a computer screen and let the emotions tell his story. “For 24 hours I watched and held my wife’s hand as she labored with our daughter," Kelly said, reading from a prepared statement. Mary Kate Kelly was born Dec. 17 at a hospital on the north side of Indianapolis.

  • Winners and losers of college football's bowl season

    While the two CFP semifinal games resulted in blowouts, there have been some truly excellent bowl games over the last few weeks.

  • If Russell Wilson leaves Seattle, where would he go?

    The fact that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was asked whether Sunday’s game will be his last one in Seattle — and the fact that he answered it with anything other than “what the hell are you talking about?” — underscores the very real possibility that Wilson won’t be back in 2022. And that it’s not [more]

  • Ole Miss QB and 2022 NFL draft prospect Matt Corral carted off field after right leg injury in Sugar Bowl

    Corral returned to the sideline on crutches in the second quarter. His injury came hours after prominent ESPN analysts criticized players who opt out of bowl games.

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba shatters Rose Bowl, Ohio State receiving records against Utah

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba shattered Keyshawn Johnson's Rose Bowl record for receiving yards and broke three other Ohio State team marks against Utah.

  • Jayden Gibson situation with Florida shows why NCAA needs recruiting overhaul | Commentary

    Jayden Gibson was supposed to be enrolling for the spring semester at the University of Florida in a few weeks. That’s where he wanted to be to start his college football career. It’s where his heart was. It’s where his mother and father went to college and where they met. Kelvin Gibson was even a walk-on football player for the Gators. Sometimes things just don’t work out the way they were ...

  • Barry Bonds' Baseball Hall of Fame chances detailed by early ballots

    Here's a look at how Giants legend Barry Bonds is faring in his final year on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

  • The report that Kirk Cousins 'self-reported' symptoms is irrelevant

    There’s an important nugget that got overlooked in Friday’s news that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The information is irrelevant, but the motivation for the leaking of it has significance. Cousins reportedly self-reported symptoms to the Vikings before his positive test. Because he’s unvaccinated, the self-reporting of symptoms doesn’t matter. He’s tested [more]

  • Shirtless Cincinnati fan becomes meme after reacting to Alabama defense in Cotton Bowl

    A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats fan quickly became a meme during a rough moment against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

  • Dan Reeves, player and coach who participated in nine Super Bowls, dies at 77

    Dan Reeves, an NFL player, assistant coach and head coach who retired having participated in a then-record nine Super Bowls, has died at the age of 77. A quarterback at South Carolina better known for his running ability than his passing, Reeves signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 1965 and initially [more]

  • Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football

    On the second day of the new year, the Vikings and Green Bay Packers will play at Lambeau Field in single-digit temperatures. Fans will huddle in the stands in winter hunting gear. Snow may swirl. The setting will evoke Packers lore and the rivalry's historic heft. The game itself may cause or signal change, or turn into a living scrapbook commemorating change that should have been recognized ...