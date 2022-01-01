Week 17 DFS Preview: Target the Chiefs, value plays

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Happy New Year! Matt Harmon is joined by 4for4's TJ Hernandez to wade through the massive Sunday slate and find value. The guys target the Chiefs vs Bengals, Cowboys vs Cardinals, and... the Lions vs Seahawks game? They also have a few players to fade.

