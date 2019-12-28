Week 17 Best Bets

Notes: My 2019 Best Bets are 45-29-1 (61%)… Lines are taken from FanDuel Sportsbook… With so much money being exchanged, these weekly lines are really, really tough to beat. I can confidently say at least 95% of football fans would win between 45% to 55% of these game bets (sides or over/unders) over time. It’s just the reality of such an efficient market. With that said, I think there are some ways to barely increase our chances of churning a marginal profit. As you guys know, Rotoworld is the king of grinding news. That’s something the public doesn’t do as well as a Rotoworld blurber, so it’s going to be one of the common things I utilize in this column, in addition to advanced stats and film.

Bears vs. Vikings UNDER 36 Points (-110)

This is an incentive-based bet. The Vikings are currently locked into the NFC No. 6 seed regardless if they win or lose. They have every reason to tank this game by resting starters -- that’s been confirmed by the coaching staff -- and by running out the clock to keep depth players healthy for the playoffs. I’m expecting Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah to see extended looks at running back to get this game over with. Oh, and this is also a bet against Mitchell Trubisky who, in my opinion, is not good.

Titans -6 (-110) vs. Texans

This is another incentive-based bet. This game kicks off at 4 EST, and the Texans will be closely tracking the Chargers vs. Chiefs game at 1 EST. If the Chiefs win -- they are currently 10-point home favorites -- then the Texans will be locked into the No. 4 seed regardless if they win or lose Week 17. It’s certainly possible that Houston opts to rest Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and other starters to save them for the playoffs since there’s likely nothing to play for this week. On the flip side, the Titans have to win to clinch a playoff spot. This is one of the few times were incentives align for a team to win against a team that doesn’t care if they lose.

Redskins vs. Cowboys UNDER 45.5 Points (-105)

Of all the Week 17 matchups, the Redskins and Cowboys have combined for the fewest offensive plays per game on average, and there’s reason to believe that at least the Cowboys run fewer plays than normal. Dak Prescott’s current shoulder injury is limiting him on deeper passes and with accuracy at all depths of the field. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this is a total Ezekiel Elliott week, especially with Washington allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Like I’ve said all year, when we think it’s a running back week, we always want the under. Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.

Cardinals vs. Rams UNDER 45 Points (-115)

The Cardinals and Rams both play with top-three offensive pace, both running at least 2.1 offensive plays per minute on average in neutral situations. This week should be different. Arizona will likely be without Kyler Murray and instead have Brett Hundley as the starter. Murray’s style of play and comfortability with pace isn’t likely to translate in terms of offensive plays. The Rams will also be without many starters, possibly including Jared Goff. Their offense is likely to be a lot different than normal if Blake Bortles sees extended snaps. With both teams out of the playoff hunt, I’m expecting these teams to just go through the motions and head into the offseason.

49ers -3.5 (-105) vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks have injuries on both sides of the ball, and Russell Wilson will be constantly under pressure whenever he drops back. In fact, he’s expected to face more pressure than any other quarterback. On top of that, there’s a scenario where the Seahawks rest their starters before the game ends. If the Packers beat the Lions (they should), then Seattle will be the No. 3 with a win over the Niners or No. 5 seed with the loss. If Seattle wanted to improve their first two playoff matchups, they’d lose on purpose. They’d play the Eagles (or Cowboys) and 49ers with a loss and the Vikings (coming off rest) and Saints with a win. I’d rather play the first set of games and avoid going into New Orleans for the second round of the playoffs.

