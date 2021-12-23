Week 16's Easy Decisions in the NFL

ABC News

A group of Haitian asylum seekers who crossed into Texas as part of a migration surge last September filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration this week over alleged mistreatment by U.S. immigration authorities. Mirard Joseph, seen in a widely published photo of a Border Patrol agent on horseback grabbing him by the collar, said it was “the most humiliating experience of his life” when the agent “lashed at him” with his reins and tried dragging him back to the Rio Grande, which separates the U.S. from Mexico. Joseph had crossed the river from Mexico to bring food to his family when he was confronted by the agent who attempted to drag him back to the water, according to the lawsuit, which alleges the Biden administration deliberately avoided providing humanitarian support to the area in an effort to deter the migrants from crossing.