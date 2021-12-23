Week 16's Easy Decisions in the NFL
Charles Robinson & Joey Gulino give the Buffalo Bills & Baltimore Ravens a pair of easy decisions to make heading into their Week 16 matchups.
Uno's fifth year just got a little more expensive for the Bengals.
Power rankings roundup Week 16: Philadelphia #Eagles are still not among the top-15 teams in #NFL
The Bills won’t have wide receiver Cole Beasley available for Sunday’s game against the Patriots because he tested positive for COVID-19 and NFL protocols call for him to miss 10 days because he is unvaccinated. Beasley could have conceivably tested back into the lineup if he’d been vaccinated, but neither head coach Sean McDermott nor [more]
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss this week's matchup between the Bills and Patriots.
The Patriots had their seven-game winning streak come to an end against the Colts last Saturday and rookie quarterback Mac Jones had one of his worst outings of the year during the defeat. Jones posted his lowest completion percentage since Week Eight and threw multiple interceptions for the first time since Week Three in the [more]
The Houston Texans have had plenty of material to have a memorable Festivus. Here are some grievances, feats of strength, and miracles.
Broncos have six alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: S Justin Simmons, CB Pat Surtain, LT Garett Bolles, OLB Bradley Chubb, S Kareem Jackson and RB Javonte Williams.
The Chiefs have 13 players on the active roster on the COVID-19 list, including Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. But they added no new names Wednesday.
Nick Mensio breaks down and updates all 32 teams' backfield situations as we head into the fantasy football playoff semifinals.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
Jackson is second in the NFL with seven interceptions and leads the league with 20 pass breakups.
Two of the most catastrophic head coaching departures in NFL history have already taken place this season, and a new rule could be a double-edged sword for teams looking to hire.
Pro Bowl voting is controversial, and there are always deserving players left off the roster. Here's who we think should have made it.
It’s not a situation in which the Chiefs desire, but they must prepare to play Sunday without Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.