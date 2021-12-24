Week 16 Throwing Darts: Will Steelers come out flat again?

Five picks against the NFL numbers, that's what we do here. Coming off our best week of the year, let's see if we can keep the momentum going.

Chiefs -4.5 (first half) against Steelers

Kansas City is riddled with COVID-19 issues, but I've seen Pittsburgh mail in too many first halves not to act here. Maybe Ben Roethlisberger can't settle into a rhythm quickly, perhaps it's a commentary on the game plans of OC Matt Canada, but this team is like an old jalopy that can't get started in the morning. Let's take advantage of that.

Jaguars +1.5 at Jets

I suspect last week's Houston win was more a comment on Houston's competence than the state of the Jaguars. Mind you, Jacksonville is a team at ground zero, a team that needs to rebuild after the Urban Meyer fiasco. But this week I expect the dead-cat bounce so many were calling for last week.

Panthers +10 versus Buccaneers

No one wants to back scuffling Carolina, especially with Cam Newton riding a 12-game Panthers losing streak as a starter. But the flaws of Carolina are baked into this line, and I can't spot double-digits with the Buccaneers — no matter what Tom Brady's bounce-back record says — considering all the skill talent Tampa Bay lost last week.

Eagles -10 versus Giants

Somehow New York won the first meeting, but the teams are obviously moving in opposite directions. The Giants' entire offense can't even get to 300 yards these days, and the team likely knows that the organization is getting torn up after the season. New York may have packed it in. Philadelphia is still drawing live to the playoffs, and although I was concerned about Jalen Hurts' health last week, the ankle was just fine. This game should be over early.

Saints +2.5 versus Dolphins

These teams are similar, defense-first clubs that will be trying to hide their quarterback. New Orleans was going to play that way with Taysom Hill, and now it has to play that way with fourth-string rookie QB Ian Book. But New Orleans is one of the last NFL teams that still gets some home-field juice, and I don't trust Tua Tagovailoa against an elite defense.

