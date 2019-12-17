Week 16: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have 15 weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position. Below is a cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from Week 15.

Week 15 RBBC

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. I'm refraining from posting every team's season-long workload rates moving forward and instead choosing a more specific split for each backfield that is defined underneath their respective team name.

Workload splits: Weeks 13-15 with Kenyan Drake, David Johnson and Chase Edmonds all active

RB1: Drake (74% snap rate, 18.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Johnson (27%, 4.7)

RB3: Edmonds (6%, 1)

Notes: Drake continues to dominate usage. He's racked up at least 14 touches in every game since joining the Cardinals in Week 9:

Week 9: 15 carries-110 rush yards-1 TD, 4 receptions-52 receiving yards-0 TD, 84% snap rate

Week 10: 10-35-0, 6-6-0, 64%

Week 11: 16-67-0, 6-13-0, 90%

Week 13: 13-31-0, 2-20-0, 80%

Week 14: 11-37-0, 3-30-0, 65%

Week 15: 22-137-4, 1-9-0, 75%

Drake is the overall PPR RB5 over the last six weeks.

Johnson hasn't played even half of the offense's snaps in a game since early October, while Edmonds' only touch over the past two weeks was off a fake punt. It'd be surprising if either offers anything resembling consistent fantasy production in 2019.

Week 16's road matchup against the Seahawks isn't ideal for the league's 18th-ranked scoring offense, but Drake's talent and workload has him firmly on the RB1 borderline.

Atlanta Falcons

Workload splits: Weeks 13-15 with Devonta Freeman (foot) back

RB1: Freeman (70% snap rate, 19.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Brian Hill (21%, 5.7)

RB3: Qadree Ollison (5%, 1.7)

Notes: Freeman has averaged career-low marks in yards per carry (3.6) as well as yards per target (5.7) if we exclude his injury-shortened 2018 campaign. The 27-year-old RB has largely dominated this backfield's usage, but the team's mediocre offensive line, along with years of running the ball like a millennial Marion Barber, have slowed down the once-explosive RB.

The good news for Freeman is that Week 16 presents arguably the league's single-best matchup for RBs outside of Carolina. The Jaguars rush defense ranks towards the bottom of the league in a number of categories:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 31

Rush DVOA: No. 31

Yards allowed per carry: No. 31

Rush yards allowed: No. 29

Rushing touchdowns allowed: 31

The Jaguars have allowed 216, 264, 219, 74, 195 and 128 rushing yards in their last six games. Their injury-riddled defense has no fewer than five off-ball LBs already on injured reserve.

Treat Freeman as an upside RB2 in this magical spot.

Hill and Ollison would likely form a three-RB committee with Kenjon Barner if Freeman were to miss any additional game time. None of these backup RBs are worthy of a bench spot.

Baltimore Ravens

Workload splits: Weeks 1-15

Notes: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' No. 1 ranked scoring offense have largely run over everybody in their path this season. Overall, the offense is averaging 202 rush yards per game, and they've cleared 115 rushing yards in all 14 contests. Only the 2015 Panthers and 1990 Bears have reached 100 rushing yards in 16 games over the past 50 years.

Jackson (10.9) and Ingram (11.2) are two of just 13 players in the entire league averaging double-digit PPR per game on rushing production alone. The two focal points of one of the best rushing offenses the league has ever seen are again set up to smash in Week 16 against a Browns Defense that has allowed 92, 124, 179 and most recently 226 rushing yards since losing stud DE Myles Garrett (suspension) for the season.

Edwards and Hill would likely form a two-RB committee of sorts if Ingram were forced to miss game action.

Buffalo Bills

Workload splits: Weeks 7-15 with both Devin Singletary and Frank Gore active

RB1: Singletary (69% snap rate, 17.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Gore (30%, 10)

Notes: Singletary has racked up at least 15 touches in six of his past seven games. This usage is great, but two key factors are holding the rookie back from ascending to truly great fantasy football heights:

The Bills continue to feed Gore double-digit touches per game on a near-weekly basis despite his reduced snap count.

Josh Allen is a vulture disguised as a QB. Only Todd Gurley (27 rushing TDs), Derrick Henry (25), Aaron Jones (22) and Christian McCaffrey (21) have more scores on the ground than Allen (17) since Week 1 of last season.

Singletary has three carries inside the 10-yard line this season; Gore and Allen have combined for 28.

This week's matchup in New England lowers Singletary's already-limited scoring ceiling. Treat him as a mid-tier RB3 in this tough matchup.

Carolina Panthers

Workload splits: Weeks 1-15

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (95% snap rate, 27.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (5%, 1.4)

Notes: CMC is one of four RBs in NFL history to average at least 29 PPR per game.

It's safe to say he's been the outlier of the group when it comes to his supporting cast.

Marshall Faulk in 2000 and 2001 played with Kurt Warner inside of the league's highest-scoring offense.

Priest Holmes in 2002 played with Trent Green inside of the league's highest-scoring offense.

LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 played with Philip Rivers inside of the league's highest-scoring offense.

Kyle Allen and the Panthers presently rank 16th in scoring. It's a minor miracle that McCaffrey has managed to be so productive and efficient despite working with the league's 34th-ranked QB in adjusted yards per attempt among 41 qualified signal callers.

The Panthers claimed former-Bears RB Mike Davis earlier in November, but he's yet to play a snap. I wouldn't expect a single RB to inherit CMC's monstrous workload if he were to miss any game action. We have oodles of evidence that no RB in the league is capable of providing the same rushing and receiving threat as McCaffrey, so it seems a bit silly to assume there's another back on the Panthers that would walk into this same workhorse role.

Also *places conspiracy hat on* Curtis Samuel (17 carries) actually has more rush attempts than Bonnafon (12) this season. The former stud Ohio State RB/WR even lined up in the backfield on multiple occasions in Weeks 14-15 and has averaged a robust 9.4 yards per carry on 29 career rush attempts. What if Samuel is actually the handcuff? (He's not).

Chicago Bears

Workload splits: Weeks 7-15 since team's Week 6 bye

RB1: David Montgomery (58% snap rate, 17.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tarik Cohen (50%, 11.1)

Notes: Negative game script helped lead to a pedestrian performance from Montgomery in Week 15, as the rookie's 43% snap rate was his lowest mark since Week 1. The good news is he posted 14-39-0 rushing and 1-10-0 receiving lines, showing that there's still a solid touch floor here despite the consistent ineffectiveness.

It's tough to call Montgomery anything other than a below-average back through 15 weeks:

Yards per carry: 3.5 (No. 39 among 41 RBs with at least 100 rush attempts)

Yards per target: 5.4 (No. 26)

Yards after contact per attempt: 2.27 (No. 41)

Elusive Rating (PFF): 44.4 (No. 30)

PPR per game: 10.4 (No. 29)

Cohen has caught at least four passes in six consecutive games. Still, he's failed to reach even 90 total yards in a game this season and accordingly carries a low ceiling inside of the Bears' 26th-ranked scoring offense.

Montgomery is theoretically set up well in Week 16 against a Chiefs Defense that has been much better against the pass (No. 6 in DVOA) than the run (No. 30). Still, his general inefficiency, combined with the heavy potential for more negative game script, renders the rookie as nothing more than a low-floor RB3. Treat Cohen as more of a low-ceiling RB4.

Cincinnati Bengals

Workload splits: Weeks 1-15

RB1: Joe Mixon (59% snap rate, 19.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (41%, 6.2)

Notes: Mixon has at least 15 touches in all six games since the Bengals' Week 9 bye. The backfield has also trended towards more of a 60/40 split in Mixon's favor compared to the 55/45 rotation that defined the first half of the season.

The return of Andy Dalton elevates the floor and ceiling alike of everyone involved in this Bengals Offense. Still, Mixon deserves credit for largely making things happen regardless of who has been under center over the last month and a half:

Week 10: 30-114-0 rushing, 2-37-0 receiving, PPR RB9

Week 11: 15-86-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving, RB9

Week 12: 18-79-0 rushing, 0-0-0 receiving, RB27

Week 13: 19-44-1 rushing, 4-26-0 receiving, RB16

Week 14: 23-146-1 rushing, 3-40-0 receiving, RB3

Week 15: 25-136-0 rushing, 3-20-0 receiving, RB11

Fire up Mixon as a low-end RB1 ahead of this week's smash spot against the Dolphins.

Bernard isn't worthy of a bench spot due to the uncertainty surrounding whether or not he'd receive a three-down role if Mixon were forced to miss any game action.

Cleveland Browns

Workload splits: Weeks 10-15 with Kareem Hunt active

RB1: Nick Chubb (65% snap rate, 21.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Hunt (59%, 12.3)

Notes: Christian McCaffrey (65 targets), Alvin Kamara (43), Leonard Fournette (43) and Tarik Cohen (39) are the only RBs with more targets than Hunt (36) since he returned from suspension.

Still, it's hard for Chubb's fantasy owners to complain too much. Both Browns RBs have functioned as RB1s in their six games together:

Chubb: 116-605-2 rushing, 10-116-0 receiving, PPR RB7

Hunt: 38-167-2 rushing, 30-220-1 receiving, PPR RB10

Up next is a winnable spot against a Ravens Defense that has been much better against the pass (No. 3 in DVOA) than the run (No. 21). Continue to treat both Chubb and Hunt as borderline RB1s at the worst.

Dallas Cowboys

Workload splits: Weeks 9-15 since team's Week 8 bye

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (88% snap rate, 23.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (15%, 6.5)

Notes: Zeke has now scored multiple touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. The overall PPR RB5 on the season, Elliott earned matchup-proof RB1 auto-start treatment a long time ago.

The more interesting topic is fantasizing about a world in which the Cowboys manage to get their ridiculously-talented backup RB more consistently involved in the offense.

Pollard isn't a viable fantasy option in Week 16 with Zeke playing a near every-down role in neutral game script settings, but it'd behoove the offense to get their electric rookie the ball more than a handful of times per game during their playoff push.

Denver Broncos

Workload splits: Weeks 11-15 since team's Week 10 bye

Notes: The Broncos faced a run-funnel Chiefs Defense in snowy conditions last Sunday ... and proceeded to give Lindsay and Freeman seven and nine touches, respectively.

Lindsay had previously racked up at least 14 touches in each of the Broncos' four games since their Week 10 bye. Still, it's clear he's not going to take over this backfield in 2019.

Up next is a more reasonable spot in terms of projected game script at home against a Lions Defense that is missing multiple defensive linemen in Mike Daniels (arm, IR) and A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder).

There's a low floor for everyone involved in the Broncos' 30th-ranked scoring offense, but treat Lindsay as a low-end RB2 this week that has the potential to provide RB1 upside with enough touches. Freeman is nothing more than a touchdown-dependent RB4.

Detroit Lions

Workload splits: Week 15 with Bo Scarbrough (ribs) sidelined

Notes: Hills managed to fall into the end zone twice on his 12 opportunities last week. Still, he gained 22 total yards and is clearly the No. 3 pass-down back in this mediocre offense.

Please try to find another option for the fantasy playoffs than a likely-committee back inside of an offense that has totaled 44 combined points with third-string QB David Blough under center over the past three weeks.

Green Bay Packers

Workload splits: Weeks 6-15 with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams active

RB1: Jones (56% snap rate, 16.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Williams (46%, 12.1)

Notes: Jones has scored 17 (!!!) touchdowns this season and is averaging a robust 5.4 yards per touch. Of course, Williams has stayed annoyingly involved on a week-to-week basis, limiting the ceiling of the Packers' starting RB.

Even more problematic for Jones' fantasy production than the presence of Williams has been No. 1 WR Davante Adams. The Packer simply haven't consistently gone out of their way to feature Jones in the passing game with Adams on the field:

Jones per game with Adams (10 games): 3.2 targets, 2.3 receptions, 14.5 yards, 0 TD

Without Adams (4 games): 6.8 targets, 5.5 receptions, 70 yards, 0.75 TD

Jones has earned auto-start treatment thanks to his lead role in the Packers' 14th-ranked scoring offense, but the talented third-year back is capable of even more. Treat him as a low-end RB1, and Williams as a boom-or-bust RB3, ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Vikings.

Houston Texans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-15

RB1: Carlos Hyde (50% snap rate, 17.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (50%, 9.2)

Notes: Talk about a true 50/50 committee. Overall, Hyde (443 snaps) and Johnson (440) have played almost the exact same number of reps this season.

Of course, Hyde (233 touches) has gotten the rock more than twice as often as Johnson (115). The Texans' early-down RB hasn't been bad at all; Hyde has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and ranks fifth in Success Rate, which represents a player's consistency (Football Outsiders).

The only problem is that Johnson has literally been operating as one of the league's best backs on a per-touch basis: He joins Austin Ekeler, James White and Raheem Mostert as the only RBs averaging at least six yards per carry or reception among 48 qualified backs.

Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers' third-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs renders Hyde as a volume-based RB3 and Johnson as a low-ceiling RB4. Sad!

Indianapolis Colts

Workload splits: Week 15 only

Notes: Mack has worked as the offense's lead early-down back whenever healthy enough to suit up this season, but Hines has always stolen plenty of reps in pass-first situations. This changed during the Colts' Monday night loss to the Saints, as Hines played fewer than 20% of the offense's snaps for just the third time all season.

There's clearly some uncertainty in this backfield at the moment. Still, Mack has continued to see the bulk of the touches, and he's now set up as well as possible against the Panthers' horrendous rush defense:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 32

Rush DVOA: No. 32

Yards allowed per carry: No. 32

Rush yards allowed: No. 30

Rushing touchdowns allowed: 32

Treat Mack as a mid-tier RB2 in this perfect get-right spot, while neither Hines nor Wilkins are worthy of a bench spot in championship week.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Workload splits: Weeks 1-15

RB1: Leonard Fournette (88% snap rate, 24.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (11%, 2.8)

Notes: Fournette's robust workload hasn't gone anywhere. Only Christian McCaffrey (117 targets) has more pass-game opportunities than Fournette (94) this season among all RBs, while the Jaguars have fed their featured RB more rush attempts than everyone except Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook.

Continue to fire up Fournette as a high-end RB1 thanks to this ridiculous volume as well as great matchup to finish the fantasy playoffs against the Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs

Workload splits: Week 14-15 with Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring, IR) out

Notes: Fantasy owners could live with a two-RB backfield, but this is a complete mess at the moment after coach Andy Reid brought back his old friend and proceeded to hand Ware more snaps than either Shady or Thompson over the past two weeks.

Williams' potential return would only complicate matters. The nature of rib injuries makes it unlikely that he immediately gets a three-down role, making this a committee that could feature *four* backs in Week 16.

Be sure to monitor our Week 16 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

The incredible uncertainty surrounding touches and snaps alike for this entire backfield renders each player as nothing more than touchdown-dependent RB4s at best.

Los Angeles Chargers

Workload splits: Weeks 9-15 since the team fired OC Ken Whisenhunt

RB1: Melvin Gordon (55% snap rate, 20 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (48%, 13.7)

Notes: Gordon was somewhat benched last week after losing two fumbles. Still, it wasn't a full-time move, as MGIII returned to the field in the fourth quarter and only wound up playing five fewer snaps than Ekeler for the game. Justin Jackson (5-15-0 rushing, 2-2-0 receiving) didn't exactly earn himself additional future opportunities while Gordon was on the sideline.

This is your weekly reminder that Ekeler was again out-snapped by No. 3 WR Andre Patton. Note that Patton has four receptions ... this season.

The good news for both RBs is that a premiere bounce-back spot awaits in Week 16 against the Raiders' generally-awful defense: Continue to fire up both Gordon and Ekeler as low-end RB2s that carry weekly RB1 upside. Gordon in particular is intriguing on DraftKings at just $5,600.

Los Angeles Rams

Workload splits: Weeks 10-15 since team's Week 9 bye

Notes: The Rams have gifted Gurley a full-time role over their past six games, feeding their workhorse RB snap rates of 73%, 76%, 96%, 68%, 80% and 96%. Overall, he's finished as the PPR RB32, RB5, RB41, RB10, RB10 and RB10 during this stretch. It hasn't always been pretty, but Gurley is the PPR RB12 after 15 weeks of action.

Gurley's average of 3.9 yards per carry represents his worst rate since the team's infamous 2016 campaign with Jeff Fisher. Still, the real reason he's gone from a weekly top-overall play to a borderline RB1 has been pass-game usage:

2015: 2 targets per game

2016: 3.6

2017: 5.8

2018: 5.8

2019: 3.5

Week 16's matchup against the 49ers is far from ideal, but continue to fire up the Rams' workhorse back as a volume-induced RB2.

Brown and Henderson would likely form a two-back committee of sorts if Gurley were forced to miss time. Both can be dropped in season-long leagues of all shapes and sizes.

Miami Dolphins

Workload splits: Week 15 only

Notes: The Dolphins gave Laird a full-time role with Ballage sidelined in Week 14, but the team utilized a near-even split in their Week 15 loss to the Giants.

Nobody has managed to get much of anything going behind PFF's No. 32 ranked offensive line in run blocking. Kenyan Drake averaged 3.7 yards per carry with the Dolphins in Weeks 1-7 ... and 4.8 with the Cardinals in Weeks 9-15.

The offense again has a cake matchup against the Bengals' brutal rush defense:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 28

Rush DVOA: No. 28

Yards allowed per carry: No. 29

Rush yards allowed: No. 32

Rushing touchdowns allowed: 29

Still, the new-found uncertainty surrounding touches renders each RB as nothing more than a low-ceiling RB3 in this plus spot.

Minnesota Vikings

Workload splits: Week 15 with both Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) banged up

Notes: Coach Mike Zimmer said that Cook was feeling good on Monday and could play through the injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he'd be surprised if Cook plays in Week 16 or 17.

The Vikings clinch a playoff spot if the Rams lose their Saturday night matchup against the 49ers. They would need the Packers to lose in both their Week 16 matchup as well as in Week 17 against the Lions.

There's a very good chance that the Vikings have next to nothing to play for in both Week 16 and 17, so it would make sense if they treat Cook with extreme caution.

This means Boone is expected to work as the offense's lead back with Mattison seemingly still sidelined. Abdullah figures to remain plenty involved on pass downs, but note that four of his five carries in Week 15 came deep into the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided.

Treat Boone as an upside RB2 if both Cook and Mattison are ultimately ruled out. The SPARQ-plug RB has demonstrated the ability to ball out in the preseason and should have plenty of opportunities to make some regular-season noise as the lead back of the Vikings' high-scoring and run-first offense.

New Orleans Saints

Workload splits: Weeks 10-15 with both Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray active

RB1: Kamara (71% snap rate, 19 opportunities per game)

RB2: Murray (33%, 8.8)

Notes: Kamara has failed to find the end zone in all but one game this season. Somehow, he's still the PPR RB11 on the season.

This is because Kamara's receiving workload is akin to a true No. 1 receiver. Overall, Kamara (6.1 receptions per game) joins George Kittle (6.1), Chris Godwin (6.1), Travis Kelce (6.1), D.J. Moore (6.1), Davante Adams (6.3), Julio Jones (6.3), Keenan Allen (6.4), Julian Edelman (6.6), Christian McCaffrey (6.7), DeAndre Hopkins (7.1) and Michael Thomas (9.5) as the only players with more than six catches per contest this season.

Positive touchdown regression is a near certainty in either Week 16 against the Titans or (more likely) Week 17 against the Panthers. Continue to treat the lead back of the league's No. 5 scoring offense as a matchup-proof RB1, while Murray is more of a touchdown-dependent RB4 as long as he continues to struggle to reach even double-digit touches more weeks than not.

New England Patriots

Workload splits: Weeks 8-15 with each of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden active

RB1: Michel (30% snap rate, 14 opportunities per game)

RB2: White (49%, 11.6)

RB3: Burkhead (23%, 6.4)

RB4: Bolden (5%, 0.4)

Notes: Michel put together one of his best games of the season in Week 15, converting 20 touches into 103 scoreless yards. Still, White (3-13-0 rushing, 3-49-1 receiving) and Burkhead (6-53-1 rushing, 2-6-0 receiving) were also solid and continued to be plenty involved.

There's still little rhyme-or-reason to this backfield. Scoring opportunities figure to be limited in Week 16 against the Bills' stifling defense that has allowed fewer than 24 points in all but two games this season.

The Patriots rank 25th in yards per play through 15 weeks. Michel is a low-end touchdown-dependent RB3 in this spot, while White (8-57-0 receiving in Week 4) has a bit higher floor in this matchup based on how the offense approached this defense earlier in the season.

New York Giants

Workload splits: Weeks 13-15 with Javorius Allen as the backup RB

RB1: Saquon Barkley (89% snap rate, 25.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Allen (11%, 3)

Notes: Barkley came alive in Week 15, posting 24-112-1 rushing and 4-31-0 receiving lines on the Dolphins' over-matched defense.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft has flashed some of his ridiculous tackle-breaking moves since returning from injury, but the big plays haven't been there this season. Overall, Barkley has converted 5-of-177 rush attempts into gains of 15-plus yards in 2019 (2.8%) compared to 20-of-261 runs in 2018 (7.7%).

Barkley has a chance to keep his hot streak going in Week 16 against the Redskins, who have allowed back-to-back monster performances to Aaron Jones (PPR RB2 in Week 14) and Miles Sanders (PPR RB3 in Week 15).

Gallman has been a healthy scratch since Week 13, making Allen the handcuff in this backfield. Still, there's no guarantee that either RB would see anything resembling a three-down workload if Barkley were forced to miss time.

New York Jets

Workload splits: Week 15 with Le'Veon Bell (illness) back and Bilal Powell (ankle) out

RB1: Bell (86% snap rate, 23 opportunities)

RB2: Ty Montgomery (20%, 3)

Notes: Bell returned to a bell-cow role in Week 15 and rushed for a season-high 87 yards. Sheesh.

The biggest issue with Bell this season has been a lack of consistent work in the passing game compared to what we saw in the later parts of his career with the Steelers:

2013: 5.1 targets per game

2014: 6.6

2015: 4.3

2016: 7.8

2017: 7.1

2019: 5.3

Up next is a #RevengeGame against Pittsburgh's beastly defense. They join the Buccaneers, 49ers and Patriots as the league's only units that have allowed fewer than 20 PPR per game to opposing backfields.

Continue to treat Bell, who is the PPR RB14 through 15 weeks, as a volume-induced RB2 in this tough spot.

Oakland Raiders

Workload splits: Week 15 with Josh Jacobs (shoulder) back in action

RB1: Jacobs (57% snap rate, 27 opportunities)

RB2: Jalen Richard (29%, 4)

RB3: DeAndre Washington: (15%, 9)

Notes: The Raiders clearly view Richard as their scat back, and Washington as the true early-down handcuff to Jacobs. File this knowledge away for 2020 when Jacobs inevitably continues to receive hardly any pass-game usage. Overall, both Richard (37 targets) and Washington (29) have been featured ahead of Jacobs (27) as a receiver through 15 weeks.

This has been the case all season, even though Jacobs has demonstrated more-than-adequate ability in the open field as a pure receiver.

Coach Jon Gruden noted that Jacobs (shoulder) had a hard time taking off his shoulder pads on Sunday, but he won't pull the plug on the rookie's season because, "We want to win."

Up next is a winnable matchup against a Chargers Defense that has been equally mediocre against the pass (No. 20 in DVOA) and run (No. 23). Fire up Jacobs as a high-end RB2 that would be a matchup-proof RB1 with more receiving work. Neither Richard nor Washington hold standalone value as long as Jacobs is active.

Philadelphia Eagles

Workload splits: Weeks 14-15 with Jordan Howard (shoulder) sidelined, but Boston Scott involved

RB1: Miles Sanders (56% snap rate, 22.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Scott (44%, 14.5)

RB3: Jay Ajayi (6%, 3)

Notes: Coach Doug Pederson featured Sanders to the tune of an 85% snap rate or higher in Weeks 10-13. Previously, no RB had managed to surpass even 80% in a single game under Pederson since he took over in 2016.

This changed during the Eagles' win over the Giants in Week 14 and continued into Week 15 against the Redskins, as Scott has worked as a true change-of-pace option and provided a boost to this injury-riddled offense.

The good news is that Sanders is still the undisputed lead back of this offense. He's caught 15 passes over the past three weeks and seems to have earned Carson Wentz's complete trust in the passing game.

The return of Howard would complicate things, but Sanders is playing too well to be relegated to a backup role. Treat him as a borderline RB1 if Howard remains sidelined, and a low-end RB2 if not. Scott would be a low-end FLEX play if the Eagles' early-down grinder misses another week. It's impossible to trust Howard as a fantasy option due to the potential for him to re-aggravate this shoulder injury that has prevented him from being cleared for contact for over a month.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Workload splits: Week 15 with James Conner (shoulder) back

Notes: This backfield is a complete mess at the moment. The days of the Steelers handing whoever happened to be their starting RB a robust 80%-plus snap rate are over, as they're seemingly intent on getting all five of their RBs touches.

Conner is undoubtedly the lead dog in this backfield. Still, it's tough to project him for more than 15 touches with the Steelers clearly fearful of re-aggravating his shoulder injury.

Treat Conner as a touchdown-dependent RB3 ahead of this Week 16 matchup against a Jets Defense that has been much better against the run (No. 2 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 22) this season. None of the offense's other backs are worthy of roster spots.

Seattle Seahawks

Workload splits: Week 15 with Rashaad Penny (knee, IR) out

Notes: Carson has been force fed the ball all season whenever Penny has been hurt or simply relegated to a bench role. Carson's chances of being benched for fumbling appear particularly bleak after Prosise fumbled the ball away before luckily getting the turnover overturned by replay in Week 15.

Favored by 10 points at home against the Cardinals, Carson is worthy of top-five consideration among all RBs this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Workload splits: Weeks 14-15 with a fully healthy backfield

Notes: The 49ers appear to be willing to make this backfield the Mostert show.

There's nothing wrong with Breida, and Coleman was playing well until his recent skid, but Mostert has earned this type of bell-cow treatment:

Yards per carry: 5.71 (No. 1 among 38 RBs with at least 100 rush attempts)

Elusive Rating (PFF): 70.2 (No. 7)

Yards after contact per rush: 3.62 (No. 4)

Breakaway percentage (PFF): 39.3% (No. 6)

Mostert has been a top-10 RB this season on a per-touch basis. Week 16's matchup against the Rams isn't ideal, but continue to treat Mostert as a strong RB2 as the lead back inside of the league's second-most productive rushing offense. Breida and Coleman are boom-or-bust RB3s.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Workload splits: Weeks 10-15 after coach Bruce Arians named Ronald Jones the starter (lol)

Notes: This season Jones (355 snaps), Ogunbowale (322) and Barber (315) have formed the RB committee from Hell. Dare is a fine enough pass-down back, but the fact that Jones' performance hasn't separated himself from Barber in the eyes of coach Bruce Arians is borderline malpractice:

Yards per carry: Jones (3.7); Barber (3.1)

Yards per target: Jones (7.9); Barber (4.5)

Yards per touch: Jones (4.7); Barber (3.4)

The matchup against the Texans is fine, but this usage renders all three backs with low floors and ceiling alike.

Jones is a low-end RB3 at best, Barber is a touchdown-dependent RB4, and Dare is off the fantasy grid with five or fewer touches in every game this season.

Tennessee Titans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-15

RB1: Derrick Henry (63% snap rate, 21.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (36%, 4.9)

Notes: Henry is playing at less than 100% due to a nagging hamstring injury. Regardless, the Titans' workhorse still posted fine-enough 60% and 58% snap rates in Week 14 and 15, respectively.

Henry has been nothing short of remarkable in his last eight games in December:

2018, Week 13: 10-40-1 rushing, 2-5-0 receiving

2018, Week 14: 17-238-4, 0-0-0

2018, Week 15: 33-170-2, 1-0-0

2018, Week 16: 21-84-1, 1-8-0

2018, Week 17: 16-93-0, 1-13-0

2019, Week 13: 26-149-1, 3-17-0

2019, Week 14: 18-103-2, 1-6-0

2019, Week 15: 21-86-0, 0-0-0

Continue to treat the PPR RB6 as a locked-in RB1. Lewis is worthy of a bench spot with Henry hurting, as the Titans have proven to be willing to feed their pint-sized backup in the past with 15 touches in seven games last season.

Washington Redskins

Workload splits: Week 14-15 with Derrius Guice (knee, IR) sidelined

Notes: Peterson made the most of his featured role in Week 15, posting 16-66-1 rushing and 3-25-0 receiving lines on the Eagles' normally-stout run defense.

AP has now racked up 25, 20, 16, 19 and 19 touches in five games without Guice once interim coach Bill Callahan took over in Week 6. This is bell-cow usage that could be converted into borderline RB1 production in Week 16 at home against the Giants' mediocre defense.

Treat Peterson as a volume-induced RB2 that has played much better than his age would suggest all season. Thompson has two, eight and three targets since returning from injury in Week 13, rendering him as a non-viable fantasy option due to his non-existent rushing role.