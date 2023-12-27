Week 16 Snap Report: Breece Hall Propels Fantasy Managers into Championship Week
All season long, I’ll be looking back at the week to see how we can best leverage what took place on the field at the running back position to our advantage. This weekly article will hone in on weekly snap shares and highlight a few players who could benefit from their team putting them on the field more in the coming weeks.
As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 16.
NOTE: I continue to be away with family and will return on Friday morning, December 29th.
NOTE 2.0: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.
Week 16 Snap Shares
Name
Team
Snaps
TM Snaps
Snap %
SF
68
68
100.0%
NYG
53
59
89.8%
NE
46
56
82.1%
LV
42
52
80.8%
LA
53
67
79.1%
Breece Hall
NYJ
64
85
75.3%
ATL
48
64
75.0%
NO
43
58
74.1%
BUF
38
52
73.1%
JAX
44
61
72.1%
DAL
43
61
70.5%
TB
50
73
68.5%
LAC
43
65
66.2%
MIN
33
51
64.7%
CAR
40
62
64.5%
BLT
39
63
61.9%
CIN
37
61
60.7%
IND
41
68
60.3%
SEA
35
59
59.3%
ARZ
35
59
59.3%
DET
45
77
58.4%
PIT
33
58
56.9%
PHI
42
74
56.8%
TEN
36
64
56.3%
KC
41
74
55.4%
Devon Achane
MIA
35
64
54.7%
GB
34
63
54.0%
CHI
35
67
52.2%
TEN
31
64
48.4%
WAS
27
58
46.6%
PIT
26
58
44.8%
CHI
30
67
44.8%
BLT
27
63
42.9%
HST
29
68
42.6%
CLV
31
75
41.3%
HST
28
68
41.2%
SEA
24
59
40.7%
PHI
29
74
39.2%
KC
29
74
39.2%
DET
30
77
39.0%
DEN
25
65
38.5%
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
22
58
37.9%
ARZ
22
59
37.3%
DEN
24
65
36.9%
CLV
27
75
36.0%
CAR
22
62
35.5%
TB
23
73
31.5%
MIA
19
64
29.7%
GB
17
63
27.0%
D'Ernest Johnson
JAX
16
61
26.2%
DEN
16
65
24.6%
CIN
15
61
24.6%
Jeffery Wilson
MIA
15
64
23.4%
LAC
15
65
23.1%
LA
14
67
20.9%
NO
12
58
20.7%
IND
14
68
20.6%
ATL
13
64
20.3%
ATL
13
64
20.3%