Week 16 Snap Report: Breece Hall Propels Fantasy Managers into Championship Week

Washington Commanders v New York Jets
All season long, I’ll be looking back at the week to see how we can best leverage what took place on the field at the running back position to our advantage. This weekly article will hone in on weekly snap shares and highlight a few players who could benefit from their team putting them on the field more in the coming weeks.

As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 16.

NOTE: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

image0.jpeg
image0.jpeg
image1.jpeg
image1.jpeg
image2.jpeg
image2.jpeg
image4.jpeg
image4.jpeg

NOTE 2.0: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

Week 16 Snap Shares

Name

Team

Snaps

TM Snaps

Snap %

Christian McCaffrey

SF

68

68

100.0%

Saquon Barkley

NYG

53

59

89.8%

Ezekiel Elliott

NE

46

56

82.1%

Zamir White

LV

42

52

80.8%

Kyren Williams

LA

53

67

79.1%

Breece Hall

NYJ

64

85

75.3%

Bijan Robinson

ATL

48

64

75.0%

Alvin Kamara

NO

43

58

74.1%

James Cook

BUF

38

52

73.1%

Travis Etienne

JAX

44

61

72.1%

Tony Pollard

DAL

43

61

70.5%

Rachaad White

TB

50

73

68.5%

Austin Ekeler

LAC

43

65

66.2%

Ty Chandler

MIN

33

51

64.7%

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

40

62

64.5%

Justice Hill

BLT

39

63

61.9%

Joe Mixon

CIN

37

61

60.7%

Jonathan Taylor

IND

41

68

60.3%

Kenneth Walker

SEA

35

59

59.3%

James Conner

ARZ

35

59

59.3%

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

45

77

58.4%

Jaylen Warren

PIT

33

58

56.9%

D'Andre Swift

PHI

42

74

56.8%

Tyjae Spears

TEN

36

64

56.3%

Isiah Pacheco

KC

41

74

55.4%

Devon Achane

MIA

35

64

54.7%

Aaron Jones

GB

34

63

54.0%

Khalil Herbert

CHI

35

67

52.2%

Derrick Henry

TEN

31

64

48.4%

Antonio Gibson

WAS

27

58

46.6%

Najee Harris

PIT

26

58

44.8%

Roschon Johnson

CHI

30

67

44.8%

Gus Edwards

BLT

27

63

42.9%

Devin Singletary

HST

29

68

42.6%

Jerome Ford

CLV

31

75

41.3%

Dare Ogunbowale

HST

28

68

41.2%

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

24

59

40.7%

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

29

74

39.2%

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

29

74

39.2%

David Montgomery

DET

30

77

39.0%

Javonte Williams

DEN

25

65

38.5%

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

22

58

37.9%

Emari Demercado

ARZ

22

59

37.3%

Samaje Perine

DEN

24

65

36.9%

Kareem Hunt

CLV

27

75

36.0%

Miles Sanders

CAR

22

62

35.5%

Chase Edmonds

TB

23

73

31.5%

Raheem Mostert

MIA

19

64

29.7%

Patrick Taylor

GB

17

63

27.0%

D'Ernest Johnson

JAX

16

61

26.2%

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

16

65

24.6%

Chase Brown

CIN

15

61

24.6%

Jeffery Wilson

MIA

15

64

23.4%

Isaiah Spiller

LAC

15

65

23.1%

Ronnie Rivers

LA

14

67

20.9%

Jamaal Williams

NO

12

58

20.7%

Tyler Goodson

IND

14

68

20.6%

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

13

64

20.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

ATL

13

64

20.3%