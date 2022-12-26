Breaking News:

Week 16 snap counts: Raiders went final 10 minutes without 2 Pro Bowl defenders vs Steelers

There is 60 minutes in an NFL game. And for 50 of those minutes Saturday, the Raiders defense held the Steelers to three points.

Unfortunately, for the final 50 of those 60 minutes, the Raiders *scored* only three points.

In times like these, the Raiders need to be at full strength on defense. For those final ten minutes, they were down two crucial parts of their defense. Two Pro Bowl players, as a matter of fact.

They lost DE Chandler Jones early in the third quarter and he did not return. Then early in the fourth quarter, they would lose LB Denzel Perryman as well.

Jones had been playing his best football of late for the Raiders, including making the game-winning fumble recovery for a touchdown the previous game against the Patriots. While Perryman is the quarterback of the Raiders’ defense and their leading tackler.

Thus after keeping the Steelers offense from getting in the end zone all game, the Raiders defense finally broke down in the final minute to give up a score. And with the Raiders offense unable to get in the end zone after their opening drive, that score was enough for the Steelers to pull out the 13-10 win.

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Dylan Parham

G

53

100%

2

9%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

53

100%

2

9%

Kolton Miller

T

53

100%

2

9%

Alex Bars

G

53

100%

0

0%

Andre James

C

53

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

53

100%

0

0%

Davante Adams

WR

51

96%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

50

94%

2

9%

Josh Jacobs

RB

43

81%

0

0%

Foster Moreau

TE

36

68%

6

27%

Hunter Renfrow

WR

25

47%

3

14%

Darren Waller

TE

21

40%

0

0%

Jakob Johnson

FB

13

25%

9

41%

Keelan Cole

WR

12

23%

0

0%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

10

19%

14

64%

Brandon Bolden

RB

2

4%

15

68%

Thayer Munford

T

2

4%

2

9%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Maxx Crosby

DE

68

100%

6

27%

Duron Harmon

SS

68

100%

5

23%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

68

100%

0

0%

Amik Robertson

CB

66

97%

0

0%

Nate Hobbs

CB

65

96%

3

14%

Luke Masterson

LB

57

84%

11

50%

Clelin Ferrell

DE

49

72%

8

36%

Denzel Perryman

LB

49

72%

0

0%

Bilal Nichols

DT

48

71%

6

27%

Tyler Hall

CB

38

56%

0

0%

Andrew Billings

DT

38

56%

0

0%

Chandler Jones

DE

29

43%

0

0%

Jerry Tillery

DT

19

28%

5

23%

Roderic Teamer

SS

17

25%

11

50%

Kyle Peko

DT

15

22%

7

32%

Neil Farrell

DT

14

21%

0

0%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

13

19%

15

68%

Darien Butler

LB

12

18%

19

86%

Sam Webb

CB

10

15%

1

5%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

3

4%

13

59%

Sidney Jones

CB

2

3%

0

0%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

20

91%

Curtis Bolton

LB

0

0%

14

64%

Jesper Horsted

TE

0

0%

11

50%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

7

32%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

7

32%

Brittain Brown

RB

0

0%

7

32%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

5

23%

Sebastian Gutierrez

T

0

0%

2

9%

Hroniss Grasu

C

0

0%

2

9

