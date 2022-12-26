Week 16 snap counts: Raiders went final 10 minutes without 2 Pro Bowl defenders vs Steelers

There is 60 minutes in an NFL game. And for 50 of those minutes Saturday, the Raiders defense held the Steelers to three points.

Unfortunately, for the final 50 of those 60 minutes, the Raiders *scored* only three points.

In times like these, the Raiders need to be at full strength on defense. For those final ten minutes, they were down two crucial parts of their defense. Two Pro Bowl players, as a matter of fact.

They lost DE Chandler Jones early in the third quarter and he did not return. Then early in the fourth quarter, they would lose LB Denzel Perryman as well.

Jones had been playing his best football of late for the Raiders, including making the game-winning fumble recovery for a touchdown the previous game against the Patriots. While Perryman is the quarterback of the Raiders’ defense and their leading tackler.

Thus after keeping the Steelers offense from getting in the end zone all game, the Raiders defense finally broke down in the final minute to give up a score. And with the Raiders offense unable to get in the end zone after their opening drive, that score was enough for the Steelers to pull out the 13-10 win.

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Dylan Parham G 53 100% 2 9% Jermaine Eluemunor G 53 100% 2 9% Kolton Miller T 53 100% 2 9% Alex Bars G 53 100% 0 0% Andre James C 53 100% 0 0% Derek Carr QB 53 100% 0 0% Davante Adams WR 51 96% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 50 94% 2 9% Josh Jacobs RB 43 81% 0 0% Foster Moreau TE 36 68% 6 27% Hunter Renfrow WR 25 47% 3 14% Darren Waller TE 21 40% 0 0% Jakob Johnson FB 13 25% 9 41% Keelan Cole WR 12 23% 0 0% Ameer Abdullah RB 10 19% 14 64% Brandon Bolden RB 2 4% 15 68% Thayer Munford T 2 4% 2 9% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Maxx Crosby DE 68 100% 6 27% Duron Harmon SS 68 100% 5 23% Trevon Moehrig FS 68 100% 0 0% Amik Robertson CB 66 97% 0 0% Nate Hobbs CB 65 96% 3 14% Luke Masterson LB 57 84% 11 50% Clelin Ferrell DE 49 72% 8 36% Denzel Perryman LB 49 72% 0 0% Bilal Nichols DT 48 71% 6 27% Tyler Hall CB 38 56% 0 0% Andrew Billings DT 38 56% 0 0% Chandler Jones DE 29 43% 0 0% Jerry Tillery DT 19 28% 5 23% Roderic Teamer SS 17 25% 11 50% Kyle Peko DT 15 22% 7 32% Neil Farrell DT 14 21% 0 0% Malcolm Koonce DE 13 19% 15 68% Darien Butler LB 12 18% 19 86% Sam Webb CB 10 15% 1 5% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 3 4% 13 59% Sidney Jones CB 2 3% 0 0% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 20 91% Curtis Bolton LB 0 0% 14 64% Jesper Horsted TE 0 0% 11 50% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 7 32% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 7 32% Brittain Brown RB 0 0% 7 32% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 5 23% Sebastian Gutierrez T 0 0% 2 9% Hroniss Grasu C 0 0% 2 9

