Week 16 snap counts: Raiders went final 10 minutes without 2 Pro Bowl defenders vs Steelers
There is 60 minutes in an NFL game. And for 50 of those minutes Saturday, the Raiders defense held the Steelers to three points.
Unfortunately, for the final 50 of those 60 minutes, the Raiders *scored* only three points.
In times like these, the Raiders need to be at full strength on defense. For those final ten minutes, they were down two crucial parts of their defense. Two Pro Bowl players, as a matter of fact.
They lost DE Chandler Jones early in the third quarter and he did not return. Then early in the fourth quarter, they would lose LB Denzel Perryman as well.
Jones had been playing his best football of late for the Raiders, including making the game-winning fumble recovery for a touchdown the previous game against the Patriots. While Perryman is the quarterback of the Raiders’ defense and their leading tackler.
Thus after keeping the Steelers offense from getting in the end zone all game, the Raiders defense finally broke down in the final minute to give up a score. And with the Raiders offense unable to get in the end zone after their opening drive, that score was enough for the Steelers to pull out the 13-10 win.
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Dylan Parham
G
53
100%
2
9%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
53
100%
2
9%
Kolton Miller
T
53
100%
2
9%
Alex Bars
G
53
100%
0
0%
Andre James
C
53
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
53
100%
0
0%
Davante Adams
WR
51
96%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
50
94%
2
9%
Josh Jacobs
RB
43
81%
0
0%
Foster Moreau
TE
36
68%
6
27%
Hunter Renfrow
WR
25
47%
3
14%
Darren Waller
TE
21
40%
0
0%
Jakob Johnson
FB
13
25%
9
41%
Keelan Cole
WR
12
23%
0
0%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
10
19%
14
64%
Brandon Bolden
RB
2
4%
15
68%
Thayer Munford
T
2
4%
2
9%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Maxx Crosby
DE
68
100%
6
27%
Duron Harmon
SS
68
100%
5
23%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
68
100%
0
0%
Amik Robertson
CB
66
97%
0
0%
Nate Hobbs
CB
65
96%
3
14%
Luke Masterson
LB
57
84%
11
50%
Clelin Ferrell
DE
49
72%
8
36%
Denzel Perryman
LB
49
72%
0
0%
Bilal Nichols
DT
48
71%
6
27%
Tyler Hall
CB
38
56%
0
0%
Andrew Billings
DT
38
56%
0
0%
Chandler Jones
DE
29
43%
0
0%
Jerry Tillery
DT
19
28%
5
23%
Roderic Teamer
SS
17
25%
11
50%
Kyle Peko
DT
15
22%
7
32%
Neil Farrell
DT
14
21%
0
0%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
13
19%
15
68%
Darien Butler
LB
12
18%
19
86%
Sam Webb
CB
10
15%
1
5%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
3
4%
13
59%
Sidney Jones
CB
2
3%
0
0%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
20
91%
Curtis Bolton
LB
0
0%
14
64%
Jesper Horsted
TE
0
0%
11
50%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
7
32%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
7
32%
Brittain Brown
RB
0
0%
7
32%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
5
23%
Sebastian Gutierrez
T
0
0%
2
9%
Hroniss Grasu
C
0
0%
2
9