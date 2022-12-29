Week 16 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the Week 16 slimelights on Nickelodeon's 'NFL Slimetime'.
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
The decision raises obvious doubts about Carr's future with the franchise.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they play against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Kyle Van Noy believes relationships are the biggest difference between Brandon Staley and Bill Belichick.
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
Josh Allen's free agency recruitment of Von Miller shows how little the Bills star thinks of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' abilities.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Davante Adams admitted this summer he declined the Packers’ long-term contract offer, which was more than the Raiders, to precipitate a trade to Las Vegas. Returning to the West Coast was part of his reasoning. Reuniting with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, also played a part. Carr was supposed to be in Las Vegas longer [more]
The Horned Frogs spent Christmas watching the GOAT in action
It's anyone's guess how the Vikings' winning style will translate in the postseason.
The final playoff spots in each conference are coming down to the wire.