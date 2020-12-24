Week 16's top NFL games: High stakes in NFC West with Rams-Seahawks; Titans-Packers matchup of Super Bowl contenders

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson each select a Week 16 game that will leave us buzzing into Monday.

Paylor’s must-watch

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

This game will go a long way toward determining the NFC West champion. The Rams (9-5) are coming off an embarrassing 23-20 loss to the New York Jets. They could still win the division by winning out.

Seattle can capture the West by simply winning this game. And we also get the benefit of seeing a rematch between cyborg Seattle receiver DK Metcalf and Los Angeles’ $100 million cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who won this first matchup in the Rams’ victory a month ago, holding Metcalf to two catches for 28 yards. If Seattle is going to win this time, it has to get Metcalf more involved.

It’s going to be a blast to watch.

Robinson’s must-watch

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Not only is this a potential difference-making game for two MVP candidates — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Titans running back Derrick Henry — it’s also a tone-setter for the playoffs for both franchises.

With a commanding win, the Packers can cement themselves as the NFC’s clear Super Bowl favorite, while the Titans could make a case for being the most dangerous team next to Kansas City entering the AFC playoff field. This should also tell us something about the vulnerabilities of both teams, with Green Bay’s run defense needing to make a statement and the Titans’ pass rush facing one of the top two quarterbacks in the league right now.

This will be a playoff-caliber game worth the watch.

